Twins Reveal Lineup for Series Opener as Taj Bradley Faces Tigers

The Twins will start another series against the AL Central, with the Tigers coming to town. Two teams that came into the second half with the hopes of playing October baseball will now fight for third place in the division.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Taj Bradley. This season, Bradley has a 9-6 record with a 3.97 ERA. In two career games against the Tigers, Bradley is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA. The goal today for Bradley is run prevention. Over his last seven outings, he's posted a 4.31 ERA without recording a win.

For the Tigers, it will be RHP Jackson Jobe. This season, Jobe is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA. Against the Twins, he's made one outing, not giving up a run. The current Twins lineup has not faced Jobe, so it will be a new test for both sides.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Brooks Lee — 3B Kody Clemens — 2B Ryan Jeffers — C Josh Bell — DH Trevor Larnach — LF Royce Lewis — 1B Kaelen Culpepper — SS Walker Jenkins — CF

Lineup Notes

Josh Bell was dropped to fifth in the lineup.

Luke Keaschall continues to lead off

The rookies, Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper, are at the bottom of the lineup to set up the top of the lineup.

3 Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins infielder Brooks Lee (22) hits a single. Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Dingler vs. Taj Bradley

The best offensive player in the Tigers lineup is Dillon Dingler. Against Bradley in his career, he has three hits in five at-bats, including a home run. The Tigers' lineup has not impressed much this season, but Dingler has been really good on both sides of the ball and will be a key out the Twins need to get in big spots.

Brooks Lee vs. Jackson Jobe

Over his last seven games, Lee has eight hits, three home runs, and five RBIs. Lee is another option for a member at the top of the Twins lineup to get hot and be a big catalyst. If Sunday was an indication of how this series could go offensively for the Twins, Lee is going to need to have a big week against an AL Central rival.

Ryan Jeffers vs. Jackson Jobe

The Twins need Ryan Jeffers to get hot. He has not looked like himself since coming off the IL, especially in the power department. Saturday was one of the worst games of the season for Jeffers, both offensively and defensively, and the Twins are really going to need Jeffers' bat to come alive; tonight would be a good starting point.