Twins Rising Star Marek Houston Outgrowing His Reputation

Prospect labels are meant to summarize a player’s skill set, but they can linger long after that player begins to evolve.

Marek Houston entered professional baseball with one attached more firmly than most. The Minnesota Twins’ 2025 first-round pick was viewed as an elite defensive shortstop whose bat would determine whether he became an everyday player or a glove-first utility option. One year later, Houston is making that description feel outdated.

The 22-year-old is batting .327/.408/.480 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 38 stolen bases across High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. Since his June 22 promotion, he has produced a .333/.411/.524 slash line with four home runs and a .935 OPS through 26 games against the most advanced pitching he has faced.

Labels usually begin with something true. Houston earned Wake Forest’s starting shortstop job as a freshman largely because of his glove, then batted .220 while helping the Demon Deacons reach the Men’s College World Series. His range, instincts, and arm strength eventually earned a 60 field grade from MLB Pipeline.

However, questions remained about whether his bat would develop enough to match his glove.

Houston improved to .326 with eight home runs as a sophomore, then overhauled his offensive approach and hit 15 homers with a 1.055 OPS during his final college season. Minnesota selected him No. 16 overall, but evaluators continued to question whether that power would translate against professional pitching.

More Than a Glove

Marek Houston hits the ball during an NCAA regional baseball game between Cincinnati and Wake Forest | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston’s first professional season may have appeared to validate those offensive concerns. He opened his career by producing a .370/.424/.444 slash line across 12 games with Single-A Fort Myers, earning a quick promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids. The adjustment proved far more difficult, as Houston recorded a .459 OPS over his final 12 games and finished the year with a .270/.330/.350 slash line and one home run.

A full offseason gave Houston and the Twins time to refine his swing path. The objective was to create better line-drive angles and help him drive pitches he was already capable of reaching because of his advanced bat-to-ball skills.

“Being a contact-oriented guy, just trying to hit the ball with more authority,” Houston said of the adjustment in an interview with MLB.com.

That balance has driven his rise. Houston has preserved the plate discipline and contact ability that supported his offensive profile while producing enough impact to challenge its perceived limitations. His 38 stolen bases have added another dimension, showing his value extends beyond the batter’s box and onto the basepaths.

Houston is not a finished product. Twenty-six Double-A games cannot guarantee that his power will translate to the Majors, but his offense no longer looks destined to limit what he can become. Prospect labels may define where a player begins, but Houston is proving they do not have to determine where he finishes.