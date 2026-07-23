Why the Twins Should Stay Patient With Brooks Lee

The Minnesota Twins do not need Brooks Lee to become an instant superstar. They just need him to keep moving forward.

Lee’s first two Major League campaigns created understandable concern. The former No. 8 pick struggled to translate his gleaming minor league reputation into major league production, while his defense at shortstop raised further questions about his long-term fit.

That uncertainty made it easy to overlook the most encouraging part of his development: Lee has improved each year.

He produced a .221/.265/.320 slash line with a .585 OPS across 50 games as a rookie in 2024. Lee raised those marks to .236/.285/.370 with a .655 OPS in 2025 while adding 16 home runs and 64 RBIs during his first full season.

The progress has continued in 2026. Lee entered Thursday hitting .254/.310/.436 with a .746 OPS, 15 home runs and 56 RBIs through 98 games. He displayed his improvement once again on Wednesday by collecting two hits, including a three-run homer, and driving in four runs against the Cleveland Guardians.

Aaron Gleeman highlighted the broader trend after the game, noting that Lee has hit 23 home runs over his past 162 games.

Brooks Lee now has 23 homers in his last 162 games. pic.twitter.com/cKiJBZNV9a — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 22, 2026

Progress Does Not Have to Be Immediate

Brooks Lee celebrates his RBI triple in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baseball’s demand for instant results can make steady development feel almost disappointing. Lee has not followed the rapid path to stardom expected from a top prospect, but his year-by-year gains suggest the Twins should remain patient.

His Statcast profile provides further evidence. Lee’s batting run value improved from -10 in 2024 and -13 last year to +4 this campaign. His whiff rate also fell from 24% to 21%, helping him create more consistent contact without sacrificing the power he has flashed.

However, the offensive improvement does not erase his flaws. Lee has recorded minus-five Outs Above Average at shortstop and minus-seven across all defensive positions this year. His limited range has made playing the middle infield difficult.

Minnesota may already be finding a better defensive fit for Lee. He has appeared in 52 games at third base this year, where his quick reactions and reliable glove work may be better suited than they were at shortstop. The hot corner still demands athleticism, but it places less emphasis on covering large areas of the infield and more on reacting quickly to hard contact. That could allow Lee to remain in the lineup without asking him to handle the range required of an everyday shortstop.

Lee is still only 25, and his offensive results continue moving in the right direction. The Twins should keep looking for ways to improve their roster, but giving up on a young player who has made measurable progress would ignore the evidence in front of them. Lee’s path has been slower than many expected. But that does not mean it is leading nowhere.