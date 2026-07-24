How the Twins Found the Taj Bradley They Believed They Were Acquiring

Taj Bradley left Progressive Field on Thursday after another start that reinforced the transformation the Twins have been chasing for the past year. The right-hander worked seven innings, allowed only two hits and one run in Minnesota’s 3-1, 12-inning victory over Cleveland, another performance that showed his improvement is not the product of a short-term hot streak.

When the Twins acquired Bradley from the Rays at the 2025 trade deadline, the bet was never about fixing his arm.

The bet was about fixing his plan.

Bradley always had a fastball capable of overpowering major league hitters and a repertoire with the potential of a frontline starter. The problem was that his talent appeared in flashes. Between a more scattered pitch mix and inconsistent execution, he alternated dominant outings with starts where contact became the deciding factor.

One year later, Minnesota appears to have found the version of the pitcher it envisioned when it completed the trade.

The Taj Bradley transformation

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley (26). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 107.2 innings, Bradley has raised his strikeout rate to 27.2% while lowering his xERA to 3.72. The improvement is also visible in Statcast. His Whiff% jumped from the 35th percentile to the 64th, his K% moved from the 37th percentile to the 80th, and the quality of contact allowed has improved dramatically: his Hard-Hit% dropped from the 55th percentile to the 9th, while his Barrel% allowed fell from the 64th percentile to the 18th. Those changes reflect a better process, not just better results.

Fewer pitches, more conviction

Minnesota did not add a new pitch. It worked to help Bradley regain confidence in the arsenal he already had.

Instead of spreading responsibility across four different offerings, Bradley now builds most of his at-bats around a much clearer sequence. The four-seam fastball establishes the matchup at the top of the strike zone. The cutter changes the hitter’s eye level and forces opponents to respect a different type of movement. Once hitters have to account for both velocities, the splitter becomes the finishing pitch.

The curveball, which accounted for 15% of his repertoire in 2025, has dropped to just 8.7%. That adjustment has reduced the number of decisions Bradley has to make during each matchup and strengthened the relationship between his best pitches.

Thursday’s start was a clear example of that approach. Bradley used his fastball 39% of the time, his splitter 27% and his cutter 19%, while limiting Cleveland to two hits over seven innings. His fastball averaged 97.5 mph, reached 100.4 mph and once again set the tone for the outing.

The biggest change has come with the cutter, which saw its whiff rate increase from 14.1% to 19.6%. At the same time, the fastball has taken an even bigger step forward: its Run Value improved from the 20th percentile to the 84th percentile, fueled by increased velocity and a significant reduction in hard contact allowed.

Every change comes with a cost.

Bradley’s ground-ball rate has fallen to 33.7%, and his walk rate still leaves room for improvement. Minnesota has accepted that tradeoff because the benefits have outweighed the drawbacks: Bradley is generating more swings and misses, limiting damage when hitters make contact and maximizing the strengths of his arsenal.

A development that changes Minnesota’s outlook

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley (26). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley’s evolution comes at a critical moment for the organization. With the trade deadline approaching, the Twins still must decide whether they will push for a postseason spot or make moves focused on the future.

Either way, Bradley is far more valuable than he was a year ago. If Minnesota buys, it has a starter capable of dominating important games. If it sells, it has one of the young pitchers who has increased his market value the most over the past season.