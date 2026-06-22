Twins Set to Launch Official Dance Crew, a Rare Move in MLB

While it remains to be seen if the Minnesota Twins will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline next month, the promotional side of the business has invested in new talent.

On Monday, the Twins revealed a 10-member dance crew called the Twins Rally Dancers.

"Made up of 10 members from throughout Twins Territory, the Twins Rally Dancers are ready to up the energy at Target Field with their high-octane dance routines and spontaneous fan interactions," the team announced.

It's unclear if the team has plans to feature the dancers at more games than are currently listed on the schedule, but for now, the Twins Rally Dancers will be in action for the following eight games.

Friday, July 10 vs. Angels

Sunday, July 12 vs. Angels

Saturday, July 25 vs. Athletics

Sunday, July 26 vs. Athletics

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Phillies

Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Phillies

Friday, Aug. 28 vs. White Sox

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. White Sox

The team consists of eight dancers and two coaches. Nine of the ten are Minnesota natives.

Catie Cramer (Elk River)

Erin Harris (Beaumont, Texas)

Jennie Hebaus (White Bear Lake)

Sarah Johnson (Anoka)

Paige LaPointe (Stillwater)

Ella Ronkainen (Blaine)

Emma Truchon (Blaine)

Jasmine Walters (Woodbury)

Charliz Heimerman (Blaine) *coach

Casey Rush (Prior Lake) *coach

Both Heimerman and Rush are former Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders.

Cheer squads and dance crews are common in other sports like the NFL and NBA, but less common in Major League Baseball. Based on our research, only five other teams have an official dance team.

New York Mets: The Queens Crew

Milwaukee Brewers: Dance Crew

Houston Astros: Shooting Stars

Texas Rangers: Six Shooters

Atlanta Braves: Tomahawk Team

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins have spirit squads that lead stadium promotions and dance.