Twins Set to Launch Official Dance Crew, a Rare Move in MLB
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While it remains to be seen if the Minnesota Twins will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline next month, the promotional side of the business has invested in new talent.
On Monday, the Twins revealed a 10-member dance crew called the Twins Rally Dancers.
"Made up of 10 members from throughout Twins Territory, the Twins Rally Dancers are ready to up the energy at Target Field with their high-octane dance routines and spontaneous fan interactions," the team announced.
It's unclear if the team has plans to feature the dancers at more games than are currently listed on the schedule, but for now, the Twins Rally Dancers will be in action for the following eight games.
- Friday, July 10 vs. Angels
- Sunday, July 12 vs. Angels
- Saturday, July 25 vs. Athletics
- Sunday, July 26 vs. Athletics
- Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Phillies
- Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Phillies
- Friday, Aug. 28 vs. White Sox
- Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. White Sox
The team consists of eight dancers and two coaches. Nine of the ten are Minnesota natives.
- Catie Cramer (Elk River)
- Erin Harris (Beaumont, Texas)
- Jennie Hebaus (White Bear Lake)
- Sarah Johnson (Anoka)
- Paige LaPointe (Stillwater)
- Ella Ronkainen (Blaine)
- Emma Truchon (Blaine)
- Jasmine Walters (Woodbury)
- Charliz Heimerman (Blaine) *coach
- Casey Rush (Prior Lake) *coach
Both Heimerman and Rush are former Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders.
Cheer squads and dance crews are common in other sports like the NFL and NBA, but less common in Major League Baseball. Based on our research, only five other teams have an official dance team.
- New York Mets: The Queens Crew
- Milwaukee Brewers: Dance Crew
- Houston Astros: Shooting Stars
- Texas Rangers: Six Shooters
- Atlanta Braves: Tomahawk Team
The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins have spirit squads that lead stadium promotions and dance.
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Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm