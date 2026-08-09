Twins Set Lineup for Huge Matchup Against Brewers Star Jacob Misiorowski

The Minnesota Twins need every win they can muster to keep moving up in the American League playoff race. Sunday's matchup will be a big one.

The Twins (58-60) will face Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. The 24-year-old right-hander is 11-5 with a 1.63 ERA and has one of the game’s most potent fastballs. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Twins hitters seen 100 mph fastballs throughout the game.

He lost his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, but it wasn’t his fault. He dominated. He gave up two hits and two earned runs in seven innings as he struck out 10 and walked one.

It's a critical game for the Twins and not just because of the pitching matchup. They need to find a way to chase the All-Star off early to get to the Brewers bullpen and give themselves an opportunity to win the series as they are 2-3 since making moves to bolster their pitching staff at the trade deadline.

Minnesota enters Sunday's action three games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League central and tied with the Cleveland Guardians for second place in the division. There are also 1.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final wild card berth.

Twins Lineup for Aug. 9 vs. Brewers

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Trevor Larnach (L)

1B Royce Lewis

DH Josh Bell (S)

2B Kody Clemens (L)

3B Brooks Lee (S)

CF Luke Keaschall

C Victor Caratini (S)

RF Alan Roden (L)

SS Ryan Kreidler

The Twins return home after Sunday's game and will prepare for a unique nine-game homestand that includes a neutral site game. Minnesota will play its first three games at home against Baltimore starting on Monday. Then, on Thursday, the Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies will head to Dyersville, Iowa, for the MLB Field of Dreams game. The game will be played on a permanent field built near the set of the iconic film “Field of Dreams.”

After an off day on Friday, the Phillies and Twins will resume the three-game series at Target Field. Following that, the Twins get three more games at home starting next Monday, Aug. 17, against the Atlanta Braves.

This stretch could prove critical to their chances of either catching the Chicago White Sox and the AL Central or claiming one of the three wild card berths in the American League.