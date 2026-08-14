Twins Star Byron Buxton Sends a Clear Message to the Rest of MLB

The Minnesota Twins might have lost the game at the Field of Dreams against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, but there are still many reasons why fans should be optimistic about the rest of the 2026 season and beyond.

One of the biggest reasons fans should hold out hope this season is due to the return of superstar outfielder Byron Buxton. Buxton returned to the Twins lineup Thursday after not having played since July 28 against the Kansas City Royals, and what a way to make your return from the IL.

Buxton collected one hit in four at-bats against the Phillies, ripping a double. However, when it comes to Buxton and his legacy, many MLB fans are still wondering whether the front office will move on from the All-Star outfielder, as his name is constantly in trade conversations.

However, ahead of Thursday's game, Buxton joined MLB Network to discuss the upcoming game and his loyalty to the Twins franchise. The Minnesota legend made his message clear to those wondering why he chooses to stay with the Twins, when he could waive his no-trade clause in his contract at any time.

Buxton Sends Loyal Message to Twins Fanbase

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton awaits a pitch in the batter's box. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asked when he knew he would want to stay a Twin for life, Buxton's answer was almost immediate.

"Before I got drafted," Buxton said. "My mom and dad taught me loyalty and people back home, there were some things I couldn't do, they stepped up when my parents couldn't be there for me or things like that where it taught me don't forget the people who got you to where you are."

"Minnesota gave me that opportunity to fulfill my dream of becoming a baseball player - not just a baseball player, a professional baseball player... Loyalty is everything to me."

Buxton looks up to MLB Hall of Famer and former Twins teammate/legend Joe Mauer, who he got to play with when making his Major League debut, so much so that Buxton wants to be a legend himself, known for his playing days in Minnesota.

There's still enough in the tank for Buxton to play an important role for the franchise, with the youth beginning to take a step forward. The AL Central division is still within reach, and now with Buxton back in the middle of the lineup, anything could happen.

A healthy Buxton creates intimidation in this Minnesota lineup that it might not have without him. All in all, Buxton's message is clear: he's a Twin.