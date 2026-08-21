Ryan Jeffers’ Bat Is Coming Alive as Twins Enter Crucial Stretch

One of the biggest pieces for the Twins going forward is backstop Ryan Jeffers, who’s been a core member for the Twins since his debut in 2020.

The Twins protected the righty backstop at the trade deadline when many teams were hot after his services. After struggling coming off the hamate bone injury, Jeffers is beginning to heat up, which is essential as the AL Central race tightens up.

The Hamate Effect

Jul 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers was part of what seemed to be an epidemic across baseball. Every season there appears to be a random injury that multiple players across baseball miss significant time with. This season, there was a fractured hamate bone.

Jeffers was placed on the IL with a left hamate bone fracture on May 19th and returned to the lineup on July 10th.

He has been hitting since returning from the IL, posting a 126 wRC+ with a .268 batting average and a .799 OPS. What has been missing is the power, which is common for players coming off the hamate injury.

In 136 plate appearances since the injury, Jeffers has only hit three home runs. Before the injury, power was one of his calling cards, so the lack of power is something to monitor.

Is the Bat Heating Up?

Aug 13, 2026; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) catches pop-up against the Philadelphia Phillies at the Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the series against the Braves, Jeffers had two hits in eight at-bats, recording two RBIs, including a big RBI double in the final game of the series. It was a big double that provided the Twins with insurance in the game, and another clutch hit.

In fact, according to Baseball-Reference, Jeffers is hitting .441 with a 1.251 OPS in late and close situations (within a run or in a save situation in the seventh inning or later), which also includes 10 RBIs in 34 at-bats.

Those numbers are borderline elite, and if the Twins can get that production from behind the plate, it makes their lineup even deeper in the most important games of the season down the stretch.

An under-the-radar part of Jeffers’ game is the way he handles the pitching staff as the primary catcher. When the staff is pitching to Jeffers, they are pitching to a combined 4.41 ERA, which is the lowest of the three catchers on the team.

Almost every offensive number is lower for the opponent when Jeffers is behind the plate, a testament to how good a game caller and defender he is behind the plate.

If the Twins are not getting solid production out of Jeffers, it’s going to be extremely difficult for the Twins to remain consistent and win because of how important his bat is.

The good news is the bat was showing signs of life at the end of the homestand.

The next step is for Jeffers to regain his power and hit on a consistent basis for the rest of the season and, hopefully for the Twins, into October.