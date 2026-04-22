Twins' Top Pitching Prospect to Make MLB Debut Wednesday Night

The Twins officially called up hard-throwing lefty Connor Prielipp on Wednesday. He won't have to wait long to make his major league debut, as he's set to take the mound on Wednesday night in New York against the Mets.

Prielipp, 25, appeared in just four gams, three starts, for Triple-A St. Paul this season. He went 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA, tallying 22 strikeouts and issuing 8 walks in 15.2 innings. The promising lefty is ranked as the top pitching prospect and No. 5 overall prospect in the Twins' system in the latest MLB Pipeline rankings. According to Baseball America's rankings, Prielipp is the No. 94 prospect in all of baseball.

The Twins selected Prielipp in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Alabama. Since joining the organization, Prielipp has registered a 2-10 record with a 3.72 ERA across all levels. In 128.1 innings of minor league work, Prielipp has struck out 168 batters and issued 50 walks. He has battled injuries throughout his first few seasons, but he is coming off his healthiest season in 2025, in which he appeared in 24 games and pitched 82.2 innings across Double- and Triple-A ball.

Prielipp is taking the place in the Twins' rotation of righty Mick Abel, who landed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing elbow. Abel had struggled in his first two outings of the season but rebounded with outstanding efforts against the Tigers and Red Sox, tallying 16 strikeouts in the two games while allowing just one run.

Prielipp will get his first major league start against the Mets on Wednesday night. The Twins took game one of the three-game series on Tuesday night, coming back from a three-run deficit with five unanswered runs in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings. It was the Twins' 12th win of the season and ended a four-game losing skid.

The Mets, meanwhile, have lost 12 straight. They haven't won since April 7.

To make room for Prielipp, the Twins optioned utility player Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A St. Paul. Kriedler appeared in five games for the Twins after being called up on April 11. He went 3-for-11 at the plate with two home runs, one double, four RBI, and drew four walks.

First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:10 p.m. CT.