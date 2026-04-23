What Connor Prielipp’s MLB Debut Revealed About His Long-Term Potential

The Twins' No. 1 pitching prospect, Connor Prielipp, made his MLB debut on Wednesday night against the Mets. New York finally broke its 12-game losing streak, but let's break down how Minnesota's young lefty fared on the mound.

Prielipp lasted four innings on Wednesday night. He allowed four hits and two runs, while striking out six batters. He topped out at 97.3 MPH and generated 7 whiffs on his slider. It was an encouraging debut, and he certainly showed that he has the potential to be a long-term starter in the big leagues.

Connor Prielipp (MIN) strikes out six in his MLB debut! He allowed a pair of earned runs over four innings against the Mets pic.twitter.com/gefXafUTCN — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) April 23, 2026

At 25 years old, Prielipp has been in the Twins' farm system since he was selected in the second round with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, notably undergoing Tommy John surgery during his sophomore season. Health concerns followed him into the pros, but he finally looks healthy and ready for the big leagues.

Former top-100 prospect David Festa was up-and-down in 10 starts last season with a 5.40 ERA. He's currently on the 60-day injured list (IL) with a shoulder injury, so he might still need to earn his spot in Minnesota's rotation. Prielipp got the call-up because Mick Abel is currently on the IL, but his debut shows that Minnesota will have a decision to make when Abel is healthy.

Prielipp wasn't the only Twins' pitching prospect to make their big-league debut on Wednesday. LHP Kendry Rojas was the first to come out of the bullpen, and he also showed encouraging signs. He allowed two hits and three walks in two innings without giving up a hit. He threw 35 total pitches.

Rojas is 23 years old, and he ranks as the Twins' fourth-best pitching prospect. He acquired in last year's trade that sent Louis Varland and Ty France to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has already proven that he can be a legit arm in a bullpen that badly needs them.

A season-ending injury to Pablo Lopez in spring training and last year's trade deadline fire sale decimated Minnesota's pitching outlook to begin 2026. A great start to this season from Abel before the injury, and the debuts of Prielipp and Rojas should be enough for Twins fans to take a deep breath.

There have been a handful of reasons to be encouraged about the Twins' 12-12 start, and Wednesday night's debutantes are another reason why.