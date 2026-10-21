What Ryan Jeffers’ Updated Market Value Means for the Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins' biggest decision this offseason surrounds veteran catcher Ryan Jeffers. Jeffers is hitting free agency this offseason after spending his first six seasons in Major League Baseball with the Twins.

Since debuting, Jeffers has been a consistent player behind the dish and in the batter's box. In his career, he's hitting .242 with power, hitting 82 home runs along the way. Minnesota knew he would be a free agent at the end of 2026, yet decided not to trade him at the MLB Trade Deadline, rather, aiming to buy and fight for the postseason.

The Twins missed the playoffs, and Jeffers' second half didn't help much, hitting .230 with 42 strikeouts in 187 at-bats. Now, the front office has to decide whether Jeffers is worth offering a contract to entice him to re-sign, or let him walk and hand the reins to another catcher within the organization.

Jeffers' Market Value

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates hitting a three run home run. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Spotrac.com, Jeffers enters free agency with a projected market value of three years, $39.7 million, averaging $13.3 million per season. Jeffers is familiar with Minnesota, having been with the franchise for several seasons, but he might be on the lookout for different opportunities.

If the Twins don't land Jeffers or decide to let him walk without a fight to keep him, then who will be the starting catcher for 2027? Victor Caratini is under contract for 2027 and could slide into the slot, unless Minnesota looks at free agency for a replacement catcher.

Of the Twins' Top 10 prospects, according to MiLB.com, four are catchers. However, only one has an MLB ETA of 2027: Khadim Diaw, who reached Double-A in 2026. Vahn Lackey, who was drafted by Minnesota with the third overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, ranks as the second-best prospect for the organization, but doesn't have an ETA until 2029.

The front office designated catcher Alex Jackson for assignment in mid-August and still has him within the organization after he cleared waivers and reported to Triple-A. He could be an option, but he doesn't fill the hole that would be left by Jeffers.

There aren't many better than Jeffers who play catcher and hit free agency this offseason, meaning the Twins should be inclined to keep a homegrown player with the organization. However, a plan is needed to get this franchise back to the playoffs, and if Jeffers reuniting with the team is the only offseason move, given that the Twins have signed three free agents each of the last three seasons, things may not change.