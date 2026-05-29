With a 'Very Clear Top Three,' Twins Could Strike Gold Again in MLB Draft

The MLB Draft is just over a month away, and the Minnesota Twins own the No. 3 pick in a class of prospects that has three top-tier players. Lucky? You betcha. It's similar to when the Twins had the No. 5 pick and landed Walker Jenkins in a draft that had five prospects who were clearly head and shoulders above the rest.

As ESPN's Buster Olney put it, "there seems to be a very clear top three" in the draft.

The first two picks, belonging to the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, are widely expected to be UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky and Fort Worth Christian High School shortstop Grady Emerson.

The third guy considered one of the three gems in the draft is Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey.

According to Olney, Cholowsky is probably going to be the No. 1 pick, but Emerson has an outside shot at hearing his name called by the White Sox. If Emerson isn't the top selection, there's a small chance that he slides to the Twins at No. 3 if the Rays take UC Santa Barbara pitcher Jackson Flora. That would set the Twins up to select Emerson or Lackey.

There's also a long shot at No. 3 for the Twins: Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian. However, Olney says it's a "wild rumor/big discount name," and he's "not taking it seriously as an actual option yet."

Both Georgia Tech and Texas A&M are in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech is the No. 2 overall seed, while Texas A&M is the No. 12 seed.

Lackey ranks fifth in Division I with a 1.307 OPS entering the tournament. His MLB Pipeline scouting report is enticing:

"He's extremely patient, rarely misses fastballs and has the plus raw power to provide at least 20 homers on an annual basis. His flat stroke produces too much groundball contact but he's driving balls harder than ever and in the air a bit more often this spring."

Minnesota has three top-100 picks in the draft. After No. 3, they hold the No. 43 overall pick (second round) and the No. 74 selection (Competitive Balance Round B). They also have fourth-round (No. 107) and fifth-round (No. 139) picks.