Walker Buehler Admits Spicy Tweet Aimed at Francisco Lindor Was Whiskey-Induced

Ryan Phillips

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.
It turns out Walker Buehler had a little bit of extra juice in his Twitter fingers when he shot out a social media message targeting Francisco Lindor after their game.

On Tuesday night, Buehler was ejected from the Boston Red Sox matchup with the New York Mets after arguing with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. After the game, Buehler quote-tweeted a clip of Lindor cheerleading for his ejection and said, "I wouldn't want me out there either. Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f--king animals. Tough choice."

Buehler was asked about the tweet on Wednesday, and MassLive's Chris Cotillo relayed his response. The 30-year-old said, "I said my piece—sponsored by Buffalo Trace a little bit. We’re all competitive. It is what it is at that point. I’d probably do the same if I was him."

Having a few pops of whiskey and hopping online to fire off a tweet? We’ve all been there before.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

