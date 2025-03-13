Former Chicago White Sox All-Star On Verge of Landing One-Year Deal with Chicago Cubs
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn is about to land a one-year contract with the crosstown Chicago Cubs.
He posted the following on social media:
The Chicago Cubs, looking for starting rotation depth, have now entered negotiations with veteran Lance Lynn on a one-year, MLB contract.
Given Nightengale's tweet, it seems as if Lynn will work as a starter, despite earlier offseason reports that he would be willing to work as a closer.
A 13-year veteran, Lynn has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He spent parts of 2.5 seasons with the White Sox, helping them to the playoffs in 2021. Lifetime, he's 143-99. With the White Sox, he was 25-22 with a 4.23 ERA and actually represented the White Sox at the 2021 All-Star Game.
As the White Sox began tearing down their roster in 2023, Lynn was traded to the Dodgers and helped them win the National League West once again. He went back to the Cardinals last season, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA as St. Louis finished tied for second in the National League Central.
In addition to trading Lynn in 2023, the White Sox also dealt Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Jake Burger. They further tore down the roster last offseason, dealing away Dylan Cease, Gregory Santos and Aaron Bummer. This year, they traded away Garrett Crochet and could still trade away Luis Robert Jr.
Related White Sox Stories
NEW OF IN THE FOLD: Travis Jankowski, who won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, has signed an MiLB deal with the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
ROJAS IN LINE FOR 2B? According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, new acquisition Josh Rojas may have the inside track at second base. CLICK HERE: