Chicago White Sox Offseason Acquisition Projected to Play Second Base For Group in 2025
Chicago White Sox Insider Scott Merkin of MLB.com has projected that new infielder Josh Rojas will play second base for the team in 2025.
This comes after some speculation that he could end up as the team's shortstop, and after he spent nearly all of 2024 playing third base for the Seattle Mariners.
Rojas, one of the White Sox free-agent acquisitions, has played more career games at third base (282) than any other spot, but second base ranks second (150). (Lenyn) Sosa finished 2024 with a 1.018 OPS over his final 21 games, can play across the infield and is out of Minor League options. He has looked solid during Spring Training, entering Monday hitting .389.
If Rojas is at second, it's unclear who will play shortstop for Chicago. They just sent down top prospect Colson Montgomery, potentially opening the spot for journeyman Jacob Amaya or another prospect, Chase Meidroth.
Rojas is the one of the more established pieces on the White Sox rebuilding roster, having played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners over six big-league seasons. He played 142 games for Seattle a season ago, hitting .225 with eight homers and 31 RBI.
He should provide solid leadership and a good clubhouse presence for first-year skipper Will Venable.
Chicago is coming off a last-place finish in the American League Central and the worst record in baseball (41-121). They project to be bad again this season, but prospect development should be a fun thing to follow for Chicago.
The regular season opens up on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
ONE FOR THE THUMB: Max Scherzer won't start as scheduled for the Toronto Blue Jays this week because of a thumb issue. Here's what we know. CLICK HERE:
ONE HOT TICKET: Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will be the first MLB game for Shohei Ohtani in Japan, and the ticket is already pushing $2,000. CLICK HERE:
COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.