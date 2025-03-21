Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Pitcher Takes on New Role with San Diego Padres
Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Jake Peavy is headed back to where his career started.
The San Diego Padres on Thursday named Peavy the special assistant to CEO Erik Greupner. His duties will spread across multiple departments with the franchise, and he’ll also be an ambassador to the San Diego area and to Padres fans.
Peavy spent the first half of his 15-year career with the Padres, winning the National League Cy Young Award with the team in 2007.
“Very thankful for this opportunity to be back where it all started,” he posted to X. “… Let’s Go Pads!!"
He expanded on his feelings in a team-issued news release.
“I’m incredibly appreciative of this opportunity to reunite with my Padres family,” Peavy, 43, said. “San Diego has always held a special place in my heart. I’m a Padre through and through – from the moment I was drafted by the team until this very day, and I can’t wait to work alongside this talented group and contribute in any way I can to the success of this great organization.”
With the Padres (2002-09), Peavy had a 92-68 record and a 3.29 ERA in 212 starts. In his Cy Young season, Peavy was 19-6 with an MLB-leading 2.54 ERA and 240 strikeouts in 223.1 innings.
Sent to the White Sox at the 2009 trade deadline, Peavy was 36-29 with an ERA of 4.00 in 84 appearances (83 starts).
He was part of a three-team trade four years later, sent to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that landed Avisail Garcia with the White Sox. He ended his career with the San Francisco Giants and was part of their World Series-winning team in 2014.
