Chicago White Sox Celebrate Juneteenth Against Cardinals
CHICAGO –– The White Sox are honoring Juneteenth, the national holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States, during Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Obviously the historical significance is really important," White Sox manager Will Venable said pregame. "Really glad that Major League Baseball takes the time to give it attention, too. So it's a good day. Cool that MLB celebrates it."
Several events are planned at Rate Field, centering on Black expression through music, art and storytelling.
- A pregame musical performance by After School Matters BandWith
- Anthem and “Live Every Voice and Sing” performance by Daryn Alexus
- A patio party spotlighting non-profits serving Black communities
- A ceremonial first pitch by Tonika Johnson, representing Englewood Arts Collective
- Concourse displays educating fans on Black liberation milestones
Micah Johnson, a White Sox infielder in 2015, has also collaborated with Amateur City Elite (ACE) players to created Juneteenth hat patches, which will be worn by ACE during the holiday weekend. The White Sox created ACE in 2007 to help reverse declining participation in baseball among African American youth.
Game 1 of the doubleheader is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT, and Game 2 will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Sean Burke and Erick Fedde are the starting pitchers for the White Sox and Cardinals, respectively, in Game 1, while Mike Vasil and Michael McGreevy are scheduled to pitch Game 2.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- 27TH MAN: Owen White will rejoin the White Sox to potentially help cover innings during Thursday's doubleheader against St. Louis. CLICK HERE
- PITCHING PLAN FOR DOUBLEHEADER: Sean Burke is scheduled to start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, with Mike Vasil starting the second. Adrian Houser's start has been pushed back as he'll be on paternity leave. CLICK HERE
- SOX ROUGHED UP BY CARDINALS: White Sox starter Shane Smith had his second shortest outing of the season and allowed a season-high in earned runs, but he got very little help from a defense that committed two errors and other mistakes. CLICK HERE