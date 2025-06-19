Chicago White Sox Add Pitcher As 27th Player For Doubleheader Against Cardinals
CHICAGO – The White Sox are utilizing the 27th man rule for Thursday's doubleheader to bolster the pitching staff. Right-hander Owen White has been appointed from Triple-A Charlotte, and is available for both games of the doubleheader.
Teams carry a 26-man roster for most games, but they are allowed to recall one additional player from the 40-man roster for doubleheaders. Per MLB.com, that player accrues one day of MLB service time and is returned to the Minor Leagues following the completion of the doubleheader.
White was previously with the White Sox during their Texas road trip last week. He pitched on June 11 against the Astros, and allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings with seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
The 6-foot-3, 25-year-old was optioned back down to Triple-A on June 13, though he still has not pitched since his major league outing against the Astros. White has made nine starts in Charlotte this season, so he could provide length for the White Sox during Thursday's double header. Across 44.2 innings in the minors this season, White has a 5.24 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP with 27 walks and 36 strikeouts.
The White Sox turn to Sean Burke as the starting pitcher for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, and the plan is for Mike Vasil to start Game 2. Adrian Houser was previously scheduled to start Thursday, but he has been placed on the paternity list and is now scheduled to start this weekend in Toronto. The White Sox recalled left-handed reliever Tyler Gilbert to take Houser's place in the interim.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- PITCHING PLAN FOR DOUBLEHEADER: Sean Burke is scheduled to start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, with Mike Vasil starting the second. Adrian Houser's start has been pushed back as he'll be on paternity leave. CLICK HERE
- SOX ROUGHED UP BY CARDINALS: White Sox starter Shane Smith had his second shortest outing of the season and allowed a season-high in earned runs, but he got very little help from a defense that committed two errors and other mistakes. CLICK HERE
- TRADE RUMORS: Jim Bowden of The Athletic laid out a trade that would send Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the San Diego Padres for three prospects. CLICK HERE