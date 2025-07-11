Chicago White Sox Limit Shane Smith’s Workload Heading Into All-Star Break
CHICAGO – White Sox starter Shane Smith threw a season-low 46 pitches in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field.
Smith exited the game after three innings –– his second-shortest outing of the season –– and was replaced by right-hander Dan Altavilla. After the 4-2 loss, White Sox manager Will Venable confirmed the short outing was a product of managing Smith's innings.
"Just coming into today, being that he’s had just normal rest the last few, and as we try to find ways to navigate the season with him, just thought a shorter outing was appropriate today," Venable said.
Smith is up to 86.2 innings this season, already nearing his career-high of 94.2 innings last season in the minor leagues. He was aware going into the game that the team was going to be mindful of his workload. As for the rest of Smith's season, Venable said they'll determine the plan start by start.
"We have to find ways to be creative, we have to find ways to do the right thing," Venable said. "Number one priority is going to be to put us in the best spot to win the game. Second to that is obviously putting Shane in the best position to navigate the season. We’ll reevaluate every turn in the rotation. ... Without getting too far down the road, we’ll explore all the options to make sure we’re putting the right calculus into the decision on how to go about protecting him."
Venable said pregame he wanted Smith to have a bulldog mentality and be aggressive with his fastball. Smith put that to action in the first inning, striking out All-Stars Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez with fastballs.
“When he's at his best, to me, he dominates in the zone and really everything else plays up around that,” Venable said.
The White Sox manager was right. Smith began the second inning by setting up Kyle Manzardo with a pair of fastballs, then inducing a whiff with a low curveball for another strikeout. Smith blew a fastball past Carlos Santana in the next at-bat, his fifth strikeout against the Guardians’ first six hitters.
Things went downhill from there, however, as Daniel Schneeman and Angel Martinez hit back-to-back home runs off Smith’s curveball and slider, respectively. Smith retired the next four batters to finish his outing on a strong note and exited in a 2-2 tie, thanks to a two-run home run from White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
The 18th start of Smith’s rookie season ended after three innings, two hits, two earned runs, zero walks and five strikeouts. He felt it was a step in the right direction after a few starts that didn’t meet the high standard he set early on.
"Facing eight out of nine lefty lineup, throwing the changeup for strikes early on," Smith said. "Maybe one too many curveballs they were sitting on for the homer. But I’ll live with that. Throwing fastballs for strikes. Sitting on the outside corner for most of it and elevating later in the counts."
Next up for Smith is a trip to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star game as the White Sox lone representative. He was surprised to hear he’s the first rookie pitcher in White Sox history to be selected to an All-Star team, along with being the second Rule 5 Draft pick to become an All-Star the year after being selected, joining Dan Uggla in 2006.
Smith hasn’t been at his best lately, allowing at least five earned runs in four straight starts before Friday’s outing. But a 2.37 ERA through his first 13 starts helped him earn the All-Star nod and provided him some perspective on the first half of his rookie season.
"I think an All-Star Game with that is a really good way to put it. But a lot of growth as a pitcher and as a pitcher," Smith said. "Being in the big leagues for the first time is a lot to take in. Took it in stride for a lot of it. Maybe caught up to me for the last month, but that’s baseball and that’s life."
Venable hasn't determined whether Smith will be available to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star game.
"We’re going to talk about that as we get closer," Venable said. "Obviously the focus is on these games, but certainly where he fits in his workload to be available for that game is something we’ll talk about over the next couple of days."
As for Smith's hopes of pitching in the All-Star game?
"If they give me the ball, I’m definitely going to throw," Smith said. "No matter what."
"It’s starting to soak in what it’s going to look like, but again, I have no idea what it’s going to look like. Really excited is an understatement. Trying to get there, take one day at a time, we still have games to play and I still have to be a good teammate. Just really looking forward to it."
