Batman Returns As Mike Vasil Helps Chicago White Sox Defeat Guardians 5-4
CHICAGO –– Mike Vasil's alter ego came out Friday as the White Sox and Guardians played into extra innings at Rate Field.
Vasil keeps a Batman mask in his locker, and he needed every bit of those superpowers to navigate several tricky situations. The rookie right-hander, who's pitched in every role imaginable this season, entered a tie game in the top of the ninth with the heart of Cleveland's order due up.
To add to the challenge, rain began pouring down at Rate Field late in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, causing a few stoppages to fix the mound.
"It’s not ideal," Vasil said. "I was warming up with it a little bit. I think the umpiring crew was great. They were coming out and being like, 'We know a little cell is coming in. We’ll give you 30 seconds to let this get out of here.' I pitched earlier in the year in Houston in some rain. But tonight it was a little slick."
Vasil got out of the ninth with no issues, retiring Nolan Jones, Jose Ramirez and Kyle Manzardo in order. He got two quick outs in the tenth, too, but began to struggle with control and walked two straight batters. A wild pitch and a stolen base loaded the bases.
But Vasil located a sinker on the low and outside corner, inducing a routine ground out by Brayan Rocchio to second baseman Lenyn Sosa to end the inning. Vasil pumped his fist and yelled in excitement as he walked to the dugout.
Vasil loaded the bases again in the 11th inning, but another sinker caused Manzardo to ground into a tailor-made, inning-ending double play. Vasil appeared even more fired up that time around.
"If you have any insight into what the Batman guy is like, that was probably him," Vasil said.
Getting out of those jams took a combination of mental and physical fortitude from Vasil.
"Taking a step back and just thinking about how I’ve said it, one pitch away, but also I have to trust my stuff and get back in the zone. Probably wouldn’t have slept tonight if I would have walked in a run that ended up losing the game. Might as well make them put the ball in play."
Vasil remained locked in as the White Sox went to bat in the bottom of the 11th, knowing it was his game if they didn't score. But the White Sox found a bit of fortune, as a check-swing ground ball by Mike Tauchman rolled under Cleveland pitcher Kolby Allard's glove and brought home Colson Montgomery, the game-winning run in a 5-4 victory.
In the 11-inning marathon, two home runs by Lenyn Sosa, five solid innings from starter Jonathan Cannon and contributions from the entire bullpen played key roles in the win. But Vasil notably continued his strong rookie season, lowering his ERA to 2.47 with three shutout innings to finish the game.
"It's great. I think for me, I’m a guy who just loves to pitch to win games," Vasil said. "I’ve said it before. Any role I can help the team win, to be able to go out there and have the confidence I’m in there for a reason and be able to go out and win the game or be part of it is awesome and I live for that."
