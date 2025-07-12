Mark Buehrle Honored With Statue During Chicago White Sox 2005 World Series Reunion
CHICAGO –– Mark Buehrle isn’t one to seek attention. Quite the opposite.
Friday morning, he wished to be in his comfort zone riding a tractor on his farm, but instead he waited for his statue to be unveiled at Rate Field. The mere thought of people talking about him makes him uneasy.
“I hate it. I was as nervous as can be all day today, got three hours of sleep last night, all day today I was sick to my stomach,” Buehrle said. “This stuff, all these cameras and mics and people, this is not my comfortable zone. I was definitely not comfortable out there.”
His 2005 World Series champion teammates know that side of him well.
“I joked with him … ‘Man, it takes you getting a statue to get you out of the house, huh?’ Jermaine Dye said. “He kind of stays to himself and stays on his farm and kind of hangs out there.”
“He kind of goes into hiding at times,” A.J. Pierzynski said. “There’s times you’ll text him and you hear back from him. ‘Where were you?’ ‘Oh, I was camping for four days.’ But no, he’s great. I’m happy for him to get his statue tonight. It’s well-deserved. We gotta get Ozzie [Guillen] next.”
But on Friday, Buehrle was the center of attention. If it was his choice, it might be the last time. He told White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf the statue was an honor, but he was done with speeches after this one.
The five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner doesn’t miss baseball, either. He knew he was done, and he’s been content ever since. Most of his viewership nowadays is with fantasy baseball in mind. That doesn’t mean Buehrle took Friday’s ceremony lightly.
“How much of an honor it is for me and my family, just to see that being out there forever, like I said, I can't wrap my head around it,” Buehrle said. “I can't think of the right words to say to show my gratitude and thankfulness for this honor. It's amazing."
Thousands of White Sox fans chanted his name during the ceremony, while he was surrounded by his family and teammates. But when asked why he resonates so well with the fan base, he said it’s not something he thinks about.
“Honestly, when people are saying you're worthy of this, you earned it. Like, I didn't earn it. You don't go out there and play to earn a number retirement, statue,” Buehrle said. “You go out there and just play to try to win the game, and maybe that's why, because I just left it all out there. I had fun, sliding on the tarp. In between my starts, I had to have fun because it got boring out there sitting on the bench for four hours."
The statue stands on the right field concourse at Rate Field and models Buehrle throwing a pitch that led to the final out in Game 3 of the World Series. The left-hander also made three starts during the 2005 playoff run, including a complete game in the ALCS, and the White Sox every game in which he pitched.
Though the statue features Buehrle alone, he made sure it was from a moment that represented the team’s historic achievement.
“I think that signifies or kind of shows, the World Series, that’s one thing that, yes, all the individual stuff is awesome," Buehrle said. "But the whole goal is to bring a World Series to the team you’re playing [for], the city you’re at, and that’s what we accomplished.”
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SMITH'S WORKLOAD LIMITED: The rookie right-hander pitched just three innings in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians, his last start before heading to Atlanta for the All-Star game. CLICK HERE
- INJURY NEWS: Tim Elko was placed on the injured list with a right knee sprain. CLICK HERE
- DRAFT DETAILS: The 2025 MLB Draft takes place on Sunday and Monday in Atlanta and features 20 rounds. CLICK HERE