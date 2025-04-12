Chicago White Sox Infielder Chase Meidroth Makes Unique History in MLB Debut
Chase Meidroth is now one full game into this MLB career, and he has yet to record a single out.
The Chicago White Sox top prospect started at second base in Friday's series opener with the Boston Red Sox – the team that drafted him back in 2022. Meidroth drew a walk in his first big-league plate appearance, then came around to score a run.
From there, Meidroth singled to right in the fourth, then drew additional walks in the fifth and seventh innings. He was ultimately subbed out in the eighth, all while the White Sox ran away with the 11-1 victory.
According to OptaSTATS, Meidroth became the first player to record a hit and three walks in their MLB debut since Hall of Fame right fielder Larry Walker achieved the feat with the Montreal Expos on Aug. 16, 1989.
Meidroth was ranked as the Red Sox's No. 11 prospect when he was dealt to Chicago as part of December's blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade. He opened 2025 as the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox's farm system.
Prior to earning his promotion on Friday, Meidroth was batting .267 with three home runs, one double, four RBIs, two stolen bases, eight walks and a 1.050 OPS through nine games with Triple-A Charlotte. He spent all of 2024 with Triple-A Worcester, batting .293 with seven home runs, 20 doubles, 57 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 105 walks and an .838 OPS across 122 games of action.
The 23-year-old infielder now has a 1.000 batting average and 2.000 OPS in the majors.
Chicago and Boston will continue their head-to-head series Saturday at 3:10 p.m. CT.
Related White Sox Stories
- ELLARD SIDELINED: Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard is dealing with a strained right hamstring, costing the Chicago White Sox a key arm in their big league bullpen. CLICK HERE
- ANDERSON LOSES SPOT TO TOP PROSPECT: In order to make room for Chase Meidroth on the 40-man roster, the White Sox had to part ways with reliever Justin Anderson. CLICK HERE
- HENDRIKS NEARING RETURN: Reliever Liam Hendriks, now with the Boston Red Sox, pitched in his first rehab game at Triple-A Worcester. CLICK HERE
Follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.