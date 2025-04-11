Chicago White Sox Relief Pitcher Fraser Ellard Lands on 15-Day Injured List
The Chicago White Sox have placed left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to April 10, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Ellard last took the mound Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians. He tossed a scoreless, hitless eighth inning, striking out two and walking one.
Through five appearances this season, Ellard is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR. Mike Clevinger is the only pitcher who has made more appearances out of of Chicago's bullpen since the regular season got underway.
Ellard will be eligible to return on April 25, when the White Sox open a series with the Athletics.
To fill out the active roster in Ellard's absence, the White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte.
Ellard made his MLB debut in 2024, going 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.250 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR across 25 outings. The 27-year-old was Chicago's eighth round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Eisert, meanwhile, was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in February, coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays. He made Chicago's Opening Day roster, but was sent down to Triple-A on Monday after allowing four runs in his previous two outings.
The 2-10 White Sox are set to open up a weekend series with the 7-7 Boston Red Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET on Friday.
Related White Sox Stories
- ANDERSON LOSES SPOT TO TOP PROSPECT: In order to make room for Chase Meidroth on the 40-man roster, the White Sox had to part ways with reliever Justin Anderson. CLICK HERE
- HENDRIKS NEARING RETURN: Reliever Liam Hendriks, now with the Boston Red Sox, pitched in his first rehab game at Triple-A Worcester. CLICK HERE
- LEE, TAUCHMAN TO IL: With Korey Lee and Mike Tauchman heading to the injured list, the White Sox called up catcher Omar Narvaez and outfielder Joshua Palacios. They also released right-handed pitcher Juan Carela. CLICK HERE
Follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.