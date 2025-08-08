Chicago White Sox Have New Member Of Rare Statistical Club
Luis Robert Jr.'s most productive stretch of the season has boosted him to a career milestone.
During Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners in extra innings at T-Mobile Park, Robert stole second base in the top of the eighth inning in hopes of breaking the tie. The White Sox were unable to drive him in, but it still represented a special moment in his career.
Robert became the fourth player in White Sox history to hit 100 home runs and steal 100 bases, joining Minnie Miñoso, Ray Durham and Alexei Ramirez.
Across 12 seasons with the White Sox Miñoso, a Hall of Famer, totaled 135 home runs and 171 stolen bases. Durham stole 219 bases and hit 106 home runs during his eight-year White Sox tenure, which included two All-Star appearances. Ramirez hit 109 home runs and stole 135 bases across eight seasons on the South Side, winning two Silver Slugger awards and making one All-Star appearance in the process.
Robert has been on an absolute tear since coming off the injured list on July 8. Across 20 games since then, he ranks fourth among MLB's qualified hitters in batting average (.365), sixth in on-base percentage (.435), 23rd in slugging percentage (.554), 13th in runs (18), third in stolen bases (9) and 13th in wins above replacement (1.2).
If Robert is able to maintain a similar level of production over the final 47 games of the season, it will reflect well on general manager Chris Getz. He decided to keep Robert despite garnering interest at the trade deadline, and it appears likely the White Sox will pick up Robert's $20 million option for 2026.
"We anticipate [Robert] being here, we do,” Getz said. “If we felt otherwise, maybe we go a different course. We feel like we're continuing to strengthen the infrastructure on the hitting side. We're not quite there yet. We're going to continue to exhaust our efforts and establishing ourselves as a top hitting environment.”
“That's a big part of this offseason and the coming years, and we feel like Luis Robert is going to be a part of that and he's really going to benefit with having the resources and the support that's needed, and most importantly he's a talented player. Elite bat speed, elite foot speed. This is a player that we feel like has a lot of great days ahead of him."
