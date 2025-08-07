Chicago White Sox Infielder Placed On Injured List
CHICAGO –– The 2025 White Sox season has come with progress from several top prospects, including infielder Chase Meidroth, who was acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade.
But the team will be without their rookie middle infielder for at least the next 10 days, as Meidroth was placed on the injured list Thursday with a right thumb contusion. As a result, infielder Jake Amaya has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox also designated minor league right-handed pitcher Gus Varland for assignment.
After Meidroth was hit by a pitch from Phillies starter Taijuan Walker on July 30 at Rate Field, the White Sox initially received good news that X-rays on his thumb were negative. However, Meidroth wasn't healthy enough to be in the starting lineup for the following five games. He came in as a defensive replacement for the ninth inning of Sunday's game, his lone appearance since being hit by pitch.
Meidroth's injury clearly did not progress enough over the last week, so he'll head to the injured list for the second time during his rookie season. He was also out with right thumb inflammation from April 21 to May 1, an injury that first bothered him as he began the season in Triple-A Charlotte.
Through the first 349 plate appearances of his major league career, Meidroth slashed .252/.330/.319 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 33 walks and 47 strikeouts. He has played 69 games at shortstop and 27 at second base.
Without Meidroth, fellow rookie Colson Montgomery is set to start his sixth straight game at shortstop on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Montgomery has been swinging a hot bat, slugging eight home runs in his last 13 games. He also played third base when Meidroth was healthy, but now figures to spend most of the time at shortstop.
Amaya could also fill in at shortstop, a position he appeared at during 33 games earlier this season with the White Sox. He has played 25 games at shortstop and nine at second base with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in 2025.
Amaya put up solid numbers in the minor leagues, slashing .291/.402/.464 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, two stolen bases, 20 walks and 38 strikeouts in 132 plate appearances. But in order to earn more playing time during his second stint with the White Sox this season, he'll likely have to be more productive than his .232 OPS through 68 plate appearances in the majors during March, April and May.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ROSTER MOVES: The White Sox swapped relief pitchers Owen White and Bryan Hudson and activated Tim Elko off the injured list. CLICK HERE
- SOX TRADE FOR TOP-15 PROSPECT: Acquired in a deal with the New York Yankees, Gage Ziehl is ranked No. 14 among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE
- CROSSTOWN TRADE FIZZLES OUT: The White Sox and Cubs discussed a trade involving a starting pitcher, but it didn't come to fruition. CLICK HERE
- SOX KEEP LUIS ROBERT JR.: Despite being mentioned in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, the former All-Star center fielder will stay in Chicago. CLICK HERE