White Sox Pitcher Shane Smith's MLB Career Off To Historic Start
CHICAGO – A bright spot early in the White Sox 2025 season has been the emergence of pitcher Shane Smith.
The White Sox acquired Smith in the Rule 5 Draft from the Milwaukee Brewers in December, and he made the big-league roster for the first time in his career after a strong spring. He has carried that momentum into his first two MLB starts against the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians.
Smith is the first pitcher to throw at least 11.2 innings in his first two MLB games and allow no more than four total bases since White Sox pitcher Shovel Hodge in 1920, according to Codify Baseball.
Surrounded by family, friends and former coaches in the stands at Rate Field for his MLB debut on April 1, Smith was cruising through five innings. He even got the first two batters out in the sixth inning, but then he lost control with two walks. That would be it for Smith's debut as White Sox manager Will Venable made a call to the bullpen.
White Sox reliever Penn Murfee gave up four hits, which put two earned runs on Smith's final line. Across 5.2 innings, Smith gave up two hits and two earned runs while walking four batters and striking out three.
“A little shaky in the first hitter, but after that I settled in pretty good,” Smith said after his debut. “Tried to keep the emotions in check kind of leading up to today. I think I did a pretty good job.”
“The changeup in the first inning was a good weapon. I got away from it a little too much but throwing sliders for strikes, leaning on the curve ball a little bit later. Using the fastball.”
The 25-year-old righty was even better in his second start Tuesday against the Guardians. After retiring the first 12 batters, he finished with six scoreless innings, two hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- BENINTENDI TO IL: Andrew Benintendi is headed to the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain. The White Sox called up outfielder Greg Jones from Triple-A Charlotte to replace him. CLICK HERE
- GAME DAY PREVIEW: After having mixed results in his first two starts, White Sox Sean Burke takes the mound Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX LOSE ON WALK-OFF WALK: Shane Smith threw six scoreless innings against the Guardians in the second start of his MLB career, but the White Sox lineup managed just two hits. Mike Clevinger gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, then walked three straight batters to end the game. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS FROM TIGERS SERIES: The White Sox were swept over the weekend in Detroit. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE