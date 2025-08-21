Chicago White Sox Rookie Catchers Making History In Several Ways
Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are two of the four youngest catchers in MLB this season, but that hasn't stopped the Chicago White Sox rookies from putting together promising seasons.
The duo has played especially well of late, leading to some team history.
Teel, 23, led the White Sox to a 13-9 road win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday, going 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored. He stayed hot the very next day, a 2-for-4 effort with another home run, a double, four RBIs and a run scored.
That made Teel the first White Sox player to record four hits in one game and four RBIs in the next since Jose Abreu on Aug. 20-21, 2020 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Teel also became just the second rookie in White Sox history to do so, joining Ray Durham, who accomplished the feat on May 10 and 12 in 1995.
The recent surge has raised Teel's season-long slash line to .270/.363/.405/.768 with four home runs, 18 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks and 41 strikeouts across 172 plate appearances. Despite playing just 48 games he's tied for 20th among catchers at 1.2 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.
The White Sox acquired Teel in December of 2024 as part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox. They also received Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez. Teel headlined the return and was ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 26 overall in the MLB Pipeline rankings upon making his Major League debut on June 6.
The rookie catching duo made more history earlier this season, with Teel's four-hit game on July 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays and Quero's four-hit game on July 25 against the Cubs. That made them just the sixth pair of catchers to record four hits in back-to-back games for the same team since 1901 and the first since Arizona's Rod Barajas and Chad Moeller on Sept. 28 and 29, 2002. Quero and Teel are the only rookie catchers to do so.
On Tuesday, Quero picked off a baserunner for the fifth time this season. That puts him first among all MLB catchers in pickoffs and ties him with Bill Nahorodny (1978) for the most in White Sox history. For the season, Quero is slashing .278/.346/.378/.724 with four home runs, 30 RBIs, 25 walks and 50 strikeouts in 289 plate appearances.
The White Sox acquired Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush in July of 2023 when they traded right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels.
As the White Sox continue to rebuild, Teel and Quero are showing why they could be important pieces to future success.
