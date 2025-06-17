Chicago White Sox Activate Infielder From Injured List
CHICAGO – Infielder Lenyn Sosa is back with the White Sox ahead of Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rate Field.
The team reinstated Sosa from the injured list on Tuesday, following three games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights as part of an injury rehab assignment. During that time, he went 1-for-10 with a double and four strikeouts. He was placed on the injured list retroactive to June 3 with a right hip flexor strain.
In a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Brooks Baldwin was optioned back down to Triple-A after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his second stint in the major leagues this season.
Sosa played second base and third base during the rehab assignment, but Tuesday against the Cardinals he'll play first base and bat seventh. He has played 10 games at first base for the White Sox this season, as well as 50 at second base, three at third base and two as the designated hitter.
In his fourth season with the White Sox, Sosa is slashing .274/.291/.383 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, 10 doubles, 15 runs, one stolen base, five walks and 48 strikeouts across his first 207 plate appearances. In the first look at 2025 MLB All-Star voting, which was released Monday, Sosa had received the 10th most votes among American League second basemen.
"Sosa was one of those guys that, you know, kind of a sneaky performer," Venable said. "Really good performance and productive, but he’s just a guy that was in there every day and kind of just look up and he’s among our team leaders in all categories. He’s meant a lot to this team and solid defense at second base. And yeah, we’re going to miss him. He’s been doing a great job and hope he gets back soon."
