2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Two Chicago White Sox Among Top 10 At Position
Mike Tauchman has played in fewer than half of the White Sox games this season, but he appears to be the most likely position player to earn a 2025 All-Star nod.
On Monday, MLB released the first update on 2025 All-Star voting. It included the top 10 vote-getters at each position. Two White Sox position players made the top 10 at their respective positions: designated hitter Mike Tauchman and second baseman Lenyn Sosa.
(For more details on the voting process and how to cast your vote, CLICK HERE.)
Pitchers are not yet included in the voting process, but rookie right-hander Shane Smith has made a strong case for an All-Star appearance after posting a 2.37 ERA through his first 13 starts.
Tauchman has received the third-most votes (177,483) among American League designated hitters, behind Ryan O'Hearn (353,029) of the Baltimore Orioles and Ben Rice (232,331) of the New York Yankees. While O'Hearn has a significant lead, it's a close race otherwise, with Yordan Alvarez, Anthony Santander, Colt Keith, and Brent Rooker all within 10,000 votes of Tauchman in third.
After missing most of April and May, Tauchman has been one of the White Sox most productive hitters since returning from a hamstring injury. Through 25 games and 105 plate appearances, he has four home runs, six doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs, 16 walks, 21 strikeouts and a slash line of .273/.381/.500. He still has an uphill battle to make the All-Star game, but he may have the best shot among White Sox hitters.
Sosa has received the 10th most votes among second basemen at 83,240. It'll be tough to break into the top three of Gleyber Torres, Jackson Holliday and Jose Altuve, who each have nearly 200,000 more votes than any other second baseman.
Sosa is currently on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain, though he could be nearing a return after beginning a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Friday. Prior to his injury, Sosa slashed .274/.291/.383 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, 10 doubles, 15 runs, one stolen base, five walks and 48 strikeouts across his first 207 plate appearances.
Here's a look at American League All-Star voting.
