Chicago White Sox Reliever Healthy Again, But Headed Back To Triple-A
A busy week of Chicago White Sox roster moves continued this weekend with pitcher Tyler Gilbert.
The good news for Gilbert came Friday, as he was activated from the 15-day injured list and returned to the White Sox. After recovering from an MCL sprain in his left knee, Gilbert made three relief appearances during his rehab assignment in Triple-A Charlotte, allowing two hits and two earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts across three innings.
He rejoined the major league team for Friday's road game against the Texas Rangers, tossing two scoreless innings with one hit and a strikeout. But to make room for the newly-acquired Aaron Civale, Gilbert was optioned back down to Triple-A ahead of Saturday's game.
The White Sox traded for Civale on Friday in a deal that sent struggling first baseman Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers. Civale requested a trade from the Brewers, who planned to move him to the bullpen after he posted a 4.91 ERA in five starts. He's scheduled to start Sunday against the Rangers as the White Sox continue to look for pitchers to replace injured starters Jonathan Cannon and Martin Perez.
Despite the addition of Civale, Gilbert still could be a candidate to rejoin the White Sox, as the pitching staff has been in flux throughout the season. Prior to his injury, Gilbert pitched 13 innings and allowed eight hits, seven earned runs and two home runs while walking seven batters and striking out 16. He was used as an opener in three games, pitching four total innings with one earned run in that role.
