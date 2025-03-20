Chicago White Sox Await News About Potential Injury to Pitcher Pulled From Game
The Chicago White Sox are hoping for good news about the condition of right-hander Drew Thorpe, who left a minor league game Thursday in Glendale, Ariz., after reporting an arm issue.
Chuck Garfien, who broadcasts White Sox games, said Thorpe left the game with a trainer. He shared the comments made by manager Will Venable.
“It sounds like discomfort of the elbow. We’ll likely do some imaging,” Venable said. “It’s really unfortunate. He’s been working so hard and we hope that this is just a hiccup and he can get back on track”
Thorpe, 24, was rated a Top 100 prospect before the 2024 season. He was in high demand, involved in two big trades before last season.
The New York Yankees selected him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he made quite an impression in his debut pro season in 2023. Between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, Thorpe was 14-2 with a 2.78 ERA and a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 starts and 139.1 innings.
On Dec. 7, 2023, the Yankees traded him to the San Diego Padres as part of a seven-player deal that landed Juan Soto in New York.
The following March 13, he was one of four players traded by the Padres to the White Sox for starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
After a 7-1 record and 1.35 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A Birmingham last season, the White Sox brought him to Chicago. He was 3-3 with a 5.89 ERA in nine starts.
He threw 44.1 innings before arm problems surfaced. He has season-ending surgery for a bone spur in early September.
Thorpe had been throwing bullpen sessions and live batting practices until he made his game debut on Thursday.
The White Sox already have seen three pitching prospects – Ky Bush, Blake Larson and Juan Carela
– undergo Tommy John surgery. Reliever Prelander Berroa also had the procedure.
Related MLB Stories
ANOTHER CHANCE: Journeyman with more than 3,000 MiLB at-bats gets a new opportunity with the Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
THE OPENER: Right-hander Sean Burke has a day he will never forget at White Sox camp. CLICK HERE
GOOD NEWS: A strong crop of players could be headed to Chicago soon to bolster the White Sox, thanks to shrewd drafting and trades. CLICK HERE