Chicago White Sox Being Careful With Miguel Vargas' Oblique Injury
CHICAGO –– Miguel Vargas has taken a significant step forward in production during his second season with the White Sox, but an oblique injury has sidelined the 25-year-old infielder.
Vargas was scratched from Saturday's lineup after suffering the injury while taking swings pregame, per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune. General manager Chris Getz said Friday –– almost a week after the injury occurred –– that Vargas has been running around doing sprints, a sign he's moving in the right direction.
At the same time, oblique injuries can be difficult to manage.
"We've got to be really careful," Manager Will Venable said. "Those things can be dangerous. Even when they feel like they're not a big deal, they can be a really big deal and really set you back. Our medical staff is on it and giving it all the sensitivity it deserves. At the same time, Vargy's progressing well and in a good spot as he continues to heal up."
The White Sox will certainly miss Vargas' bat in the middle of the lineup. With a team-high 439 plate appearances, he leads the White Sox with 57 runs scored, 25 doubles and 44 RBIs, while ranking second with 13 home runs. After batting just .104 in 42 plate appearances with the White Sox last season, Vargas has taken a noticeable step forward to slash .229/.305/.402 this season.
Vargas injury will provide increased opportunities for Curtis Mead, who the White Sox acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Adrian Houser trade.
