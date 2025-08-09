Chicago White Sox Provide Injury Update On Rookie Chase Meidroth
CHICAGO –– Rookie infielder Chase Meidroth hit the injured list on Thursday with a right thumb contusion, stemming from being hit by pitch on July 30. The injury is retroactive to Aug. 4, and the White Sox plan to give him some time off during the ongoing home stand before he resumes baseball activities.
"Probably not over the weekend and then maybe get a bat in his hand on Monday and see what it looks like," manager Will Venable said before Friday's game. "But part of the plan here of putting him on the IL is to give him a couple of days upfront to not swing the bat."
The team called up infielder Jacob Amaya from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Meidroth, who has played shortstop and second base this season. Colson Montgomery has started each game at shortstop without Meidroth, and Lenyn Sosa got the start at second base on Friday against the Guardians.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Meidroth is progressing well, but the nature of his game enhances the impact of his injury.
"Chase, being the hitter that he is, he’s very handsy, that top hand is such a big part of his offensive game. It really sets his direction and when you have inflammation in there, you want to avoid any bad habits," Getz said. "We wanted to zap that, eliminate any sort of irritation. He’s going to start swinging the bat here this weekend at some point."
Meidroth, 24, slashed .252/.330/.319 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 33 walks and 47 strikeouts through the first 349 plate appearances of his major league career. The White Sox acquired him in December as part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Red Sox, who also sent Braden Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Wikelman Gonzalez to Chicago.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- CANNON DEMOTED: Jonathan Cannon has been optioned to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights after three straight rough outings. CLICK HERE
- INJURY NEWS: White Sox rookie infielder Chase Meidroth is headed to the injured list. CLICK HERE
- ROSTER MOVES: The White Sox swapped relief pitchers Owen White and Bryan Hudson and activated Tim Elko off the injured list. CLICK HERE
- SOX KEEP LUIS ROBERT JR.: Despite being mentioned in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, the former All-Star center fielder will stay in Chicago. CLICK HERE