Chicago White Sox First Baseman Leaves Game With Injury
CHICAGO –– The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this week.
In the top of the fifth inning of Thursday's game against the Yankees, first baseman Miguel Vargas exited with a left wrist contusion, according to the team. He will undergo further testing Friday.
The injury occurred as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a ground ball to third baseman Curtis Mead, who threw to Vargas at first. Vargas reached toward the baseline to scoop the throw, and his glove collided with Judge's leg as he ran to first.
Vargas' wrist appeared to bend backward at impact, and he immediately fell to the ground in pain. It was ruled a single, and a run came in to score, giving the Yankees a 5-4 lead. Mead was credited with a throwing error.
Vargas exited the game, leading to several defensive changes. Mead moved from third base to first base, Brooks Baldwin came in from center field to third base, and Michael A. Taylor entered the game in center field and took Vargas' spot in the lineup.
Losing Vargas would be a significant blow for the White Sox. After trailing 4-0 early in Thursday's game, he hit his first career grand slam to tie the game. General manager Chris Getz spoke glowingly of Vargas on Wednesday.
"His confidence, his looseness, his aggressiveness, how he’s running the bases right now," Getz said. "The last couple nights of turning singles into doubles, and he’s playing with his hair on fire and we love to see it. Obviously you want it to be smart decisions on a field, but it just speaks to he’s looking for opportunities to excite the group and we’ve been rewarded because of it. Credit to him."
"You look at last year, I remember sitting down with him at the end of the year and, yeah, it was a struggle for him. It was. And there are reasons for it, I think there was physically, but also coming into a new organization and trying to do so well right out of the gate. But so much of the focus in the offseason going into this season was this belief that you’re a major-league player and you can be a good one. He’s a fun-loving, positive guy. But he’s got an edge to him. And that’s an edge we’re witnessing this year. I really do think it’s serving him well and it’s serving the club, as well."
The White Sox also played Thursday's game without center fielder Luis Robert Jr. –– who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain that could threaten the rest of his season –– and shortstop Colson Montgomery, who has missed the last two games with a left side injury.
"I think [Montgomery can feel it on the field as well, but I think it’s mainly swinging," White Sox manager Will Venable said pregame. "But again, progressing here and over the next day or two expecting to see more progress and hopefully he’s in there."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ROOKIE LEVEL ALL-STAR: Fabian Ysalla had a strong season pitching for the Arizona Complex League White Sox. CLICK HERE
- ROOKIES REACH RARE BENCHMARK: Only two foursomes in White Sox history have reached 1.0 wins above replacement in their age 23 or younger season. CLICK HERE
- SOX HEADING IN RIGHT DIRECTION: ESPN's Jeff Passan had several positive things to say about the White Sox in a recent radio appearance. CLICK HERE