Chicago White Sox First Baseman Tim Elko Leaves Game With Injury
CHICAGO –– White Sox first baseman Tim Elko exited Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field due to right knee soreness.
White Sox manager Will Venable made a defensive switch going into the top of the fifth inning, replacing Elko with Colson Montgomery. Miguel Vargas moved from third base and took Elko's spot at first base, and Montgomery entered the game at third base. The middle infielders remained the same, with Chase Meidroth at shortstop and Lenyn Sosa at second base.
Elko started the game at first base, batting eighth. It is currently unclear when the injury occurred, but this story will be updated postgame with more information.
Elko was involved in a few plays during the first four innings. He caught a pop up in foul territory in the top of the second inning, and he struck out on five pitches in his lone plate appearance in the bottom half. He attempted to make a diving play at first base in the fourth inning, but the ball deflected off his glove and bounced to Sosa, who collected it and threw to Elko at first base for an out.
The White Sox recalled Elko from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. He's 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his third stint with the White Sox this season.
Elko is batting .145 with a .564 OPS in 67 plate appearances with the White Sox this season. But he's had plenty of success in the minor leagues, slashing .315/.387/.597 with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs, 23 walks and 75 strikeouts.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- DRAFT DETAILS: The 2025 MLB Draft takes place on Sunday and Monday in Atlanta and features 20 rounds. CLICK HERE
- FUTURES GAME: Braden Montgomery and Noah Schultz will represent the White Sox game in the 2025 All-Star Futures game. CLICK HERE
- REUNION DETAILS: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series team, the White Sox have several events planned featuring players, coaches and broadcasters, along with various giveaways. CLICK HERE