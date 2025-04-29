Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz Provides Several Injury Updates
CHICAGO – The White Sox roster has been in flux 28 games into the season, and injuries have been a contributing factor.
Upon returning home from a 10-game road trip, general manager Chris Getz spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers about a variety of topics, including injuries.
Infielder Josh Rojas is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He's been on the injured list all season with a fractured toe, but Getz said Rojas is "likely returning next week."
With the Mariners in 2024, Rojas was worth 2.2 wins above replacement as he hit eight home runs, drove in 31 runs, stole 10 bases and hit .225 with a .641 OPS. He has a career-high 282 appearances at third base in his six-year MLB career, but he's also played at least 43 games at second base, shortstop, left field and right field. The White Sox signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in the offseason.
Getz anticipates infielder Chase Meidroth returning to the lineup later this week. He's been on the injured list since April 29 with right thumb inflammation. Ranked No. 8 among White Sox prospects, Meidroth made his MLB debut April 11. Across nine games and 31 plate appearances prior to injury, he had four runs, seven hits, one RBI, one stolen base, five walks and four strikeouts.
"We look forward to having those players add something to the club, a nice boost," Getz said of Rojas and Meidroth.
The White Sox will wait a bit longer for outfielder Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain), outfielder Austin Slater (right meniscus tear) and catcher Korey Lee (left ankle sprain). Getz estimated two weeks until Lee's return.
"Korey has stacked up some quality days, feels pretty good," Getz said. "He’s still in a running progression, but the swelling’s down. He’s getting more confident, which is an important step in recovering from an ankle sprain. He’ll be going on a rehab assignment in the near future as well.”
It will be closer to the two-to-three week range for Tauchman and Slater, according to Getz.
"Obviously it’ll be nice to have those guys back in the lineup and just the veteran presence that can be helpful as you navigate a season," Getz said. "... Those guys are doing well. The feedback’s been really strong from the staff and the players, and those are important pieces to the organization.”
