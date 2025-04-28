Chicago White Sox Reveal New City Connect Uniforms
CHICAGO – The White Sox officially announced designs for their new City Connect uniforms Monday evening.
The team will wear the uniforms for the first time Friday at 6:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field against the Houston Astros.
The White Sox announced that City Connect gear, which includes authentic and replica jerseys as well as jackets, hoodies and T-Shirts, will be available for fans to purchase beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT at the White Sox Team Store, A Fanatics Experience, at Rate Field. The uniforms will also available at Nike retail locations, Nike.com, the MLB Flagship store in New York City and select retail locations.
“Our initial City Connect jersey was iconic. We wanted to build on the reach and connection of that City Connect uniform by creating a look that physically represents Chicago’s sports identity and do something that has never been done,” said White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer. “For the first time, two of Chicago’s franchises will be represented on one jersey on a major league field. From the “Chicago” wordmark across the chest representing our city to the crossover elements within the jersey and cap, every detail is meant to be more than just a jersey and cap, but emblems of what it means to be bred in Chicago.”
“The Bulls were proud to contribute to the White Sox efforts and to be a part of creating the first-ever MLB jersey to feature NBA team marks,” said Jon Shoemaker, Executive Director, Creative Services at the Chicago Bulls. “While collaborating with the White Sox on the design, our shared goal was clear that we wanted to honor our city and its great fans with an MLB jersey that reflects our mutual connection to and love for Chicago. We added visual elements that both teams share, like pinstripes, as well as details that are unique to the Bulls, like the ‘Chicago’ wordmark and our signature red and black.”
The promotional video below further explains the uniforms.
Here are more details on the uniforms, per the team's announcement.
- “CHICAGO” Wordmark: The uniform features the Bulls letters across the chest, echoing the iconic White Sox wordmarks of the 1930s and serving as a powerful declaration of city pride.
- Winged Sock: The newly designed winged sock draws inspiration from the iconic White Sox era of the 1950s.
- Crossover Tag: A crossover uniting the NBA and MLB, this co-branded tag symbolizes the convergence of court and field.
- “SOUTHSIDE”: As a nod to the initial White Sox City Connect Jersey, "SOUTHSIDE" is etched around the sleeve and down the pant leg.
- Neckline Detail: The neckline features the teams’ combined nine championships.
- BRED Cap: The BRED Cap showcases the winged Sox logo. Four Chicago stars adorn the eyelets, and inside the hat, classic white with black pinstripes and “Southside” represent the White Sox jersey and bold red pinstripes on a black base recall the Bulls jersey.
- City Pinstripes Cap: As the first MLB team with two City Connect caps, this design proudly showcases the red and black pinstripes from the uniform and includes four stars representing Chicago's rich heritage.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- TIM ELKO COLUMN: Tim Elko, a first baseman for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, hit two more home runs on Sunday to raise his OPS to 1.163. The White Sox rank 26th in MLB in runs scored and shouldn't wait much longer to call him up. CLICK HERE
- JOSH ROJAS UPDATE: Josh Rojas hasn't played this season due to a fractured toe, but he will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS FROM A'S SERIES: The White Sox lost two of three games to the Athletics over the weekend in West Sacramento. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE
- SOX HANG 10 ON A'S: Right fielder Michael A. Taylor's three doubles and three RBI highlighted a big day for the White Sox offense in a 10-3 win over the Athletics. CLICK HERE
- TRADE NEWS: The Chicago Cubs are sending Gage Workman to the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. As a result, Nick Maton has been designated for assignment. CLICK HERE