Game Day Preview: White Sox Return Home To Face Brewers
CHICAGO – After a 10-game road trip that spanned three time zones and 5,302 air miles, the White Sox have returned home.
Beginning Tuesday night at Rate Field, Will Venable's club has a six-game home stand that includes series against the Brewers and Astros. It also marks the White Sox first interleague series of the season. The White Sox most recently lost two of three games to the Athletics, a series that featured two one-run losses. That dropped their record to 3-7 on the long road trip and an American League-worst 7-21.
Venable plans to use an opener again on Tuesday, turning to left-hander Tyler Gilbert for his third such appearance. Gilbert threw a pair of scoreless innings Friday and Saturday against the Athletics. The expectation is that right-hander Bryse Wilson pitches bulk innings Tuesday against the Brewers.
Here's more information on Tuesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Brewers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (7-21) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-15)
- When: Tuesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Brewers are favored on the money line at minus-240, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-194. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-116 odds, and the Brewers minus-1.5 at minus-140 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. CT in Chicago, the forecast is 61 degrees and partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and north-northeast winds at 10 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
(Will update when available)
Starting pitchers
- White Sox LHP Tyler Gilbert (opener): 8 appearances, 7.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 11 K, 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP. The White Sox plan to use right-hander Bryse Wilson in a bulk role after Gilbert, who opened with one inning both Friday and Saturday against the Athletics. In his last outing against the Twins, Wilson threw 2.2 innings with five hits, one earned run, three walks and two strikeouts.
- Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta: 6 starts, 33.1 IP, 25 H, 9 ER, 11 BB, 36 K, 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP. IN his last start against the Giants, Peralta pitched five innings with five hits, three earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
Roster news
- Infielder Josh Rojas is set to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte. He has not played this season due to a fractured toe.
- Nick Maton was designated for assignment following the Workman trade. He cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
- Prior to Saturday's game, the White Sox acquired infielder Gage Workman from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.
- Venable commented before Thursday's game on Chase Meidroth's thumb injury. "Checked in with him yesterday, seems like he’s in good spirits," Venable said. "I know that he’s a baseball player that likes to be on the field playing so I’m sure he’s missing being out there but he’s doing good."
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Pat Murphy, Brewers: Murphy, 66, is in his second season as Milwaukee's manager. Guiding the Brewers to an NL Central division title and 93 wins, Murphy was named NL manager of the year. The Brewers lost to the Mets in the wild card round. He was previously the Brewers' bench coach from 2015-23 under manager Craig Counsell, who left to manage the Cubs. Murphy was the interim manager for the Padres for 96 games in 2015 after San Diego fired Bud Black. Murphy was Arizona State's head coach from 1995-2009, a run that included four College World Series appearances, four Pac-10 titles and a 629-284-1 record. He was also the Notre Dame head coach from 1988-94, going 318-116-1. A Syracuse, N.Y. native, Murphy attended Florida Atlantic University and played four minor league seasons.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- CITY CONNECT UNIFORMS: The White Sox will debut new red and black City Connect uniforms this week. CLICK HERE
- TIM ELKO COLUMN: Tim Elko, a first baseman for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, hit two more home runs on Sunday to raise his OPS to 1.163. The White Sox rank 26th in MLB in runs scored and shouldn't wait much longer to call him up. CLICK HERE
- JOSH ROJAS UPDATE: Josh Rojas hasn't played this season due to a fractured toe, but he will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS FROM A'S SERIES: The White Sox lost two of three games to the Athletics over the weekend in West Sacramento, Calif. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE