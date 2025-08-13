Chicago White Sox Outfielder Scratched From Lineup Wednesday Against Tigers
CHICAGO –– White Sox manager Will Venable made a late lineup change ahead of Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. CT series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field.
Mike Tauchman was initially set to man his usual spots as the White Sox right fielder and leadoff hitter, but he was scratched from the lineup due to a sore right shoulder, according to the team.
Tauchman has been replaced in right field by Brooks Baldwin, and designated hitter Kyle Teel moved up from the No. 7 spot to the leadoff position. Here's a look at the updated lineup.
Chicago White Sox lineup
DH Kyle Teel
2B Lenyn Sosa
SS Colson Montgomery
CF Luis Robert Jr.
LF Andrew Benintendi
1B Miguel Vargas
C Edgar Quero
RF Brooks Baldwin
3B Curtis Mead
Tauchman has been lauded for his veteran leadership on an otherwise young team while also being one of the White Sox most productive hitters. Though he's been limited to just 67 games due to injuries, he's slashing .277/.371/.441 with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 31 RBI, 34 walks and 64 strikeouts across 275 plate appearances. He's first among White Sox position players with 2.0 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.
The White Sox signed Tauchman to a one-year, $1.95 million deal in December, and he'll enter his third year of arbitration in 2026. General manager Chris Getz received calls about Tauchman ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him.
"There was interest on Tauch. There was. Obviously not to the level in which we were willing to make a trade. But there were multiple teams that reached out," Getz said. "He's not on an expiring contract. Tauch has been –– he's had a really, really good year. He's been our most consistent bat. He really has."
"And alongside that, the way he shows up on a daily basis and the way he competes is really valuable to have around the clubhouse and in a lineup on a regular basis. That is something that should not be ignored and needed to be valued, and I value that. And now with that being said, he's not a guy that becomes a free agent at the end of the year. There's opportunity to bring him back, so that certainly was part of the calculus as well."
