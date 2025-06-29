Wikelman Gonzalez Optioned After First Major League Stint With Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO –– The White Sox had to open a roster spot for Jonathan Cannon, who has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. As a result, rookie right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
Gonzalez made his major league debut on June 20 in Toronto, and pitched two innings with one hit, one earned run, two walks and two strikeouts. He had a similar line in his second outing on June 23 against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out two batters and walking three.
"I like Wikelman a lot. He's fearless," White Sox manager Will Venable said Tuesday. "He's thrown strikes for the most part. I know that he had some command issues, and we're still working on the command. But I think it's been good up here. His stuff is better than I thought it was. So he's been a nice surprise for me. He looks like he's comfortable and confident and going out there and doing his thing. So he's been great. And I like the versatility, obviously he's started so he's got some pitches that he can throw, but also just being that role – I think he's thrown five innings for us over the last week, which has been really valuable."
Gonzalez heads back to Charlotte, where he pitched 19.2 innings out of the bullpen with 15 walks, 18 strikeouts and a 2.75 ERA. He began the season in Double-A Birmingham as a starting pitcher, striking out 21 batters in 16.1 innings with eight earned runs.
"He's got a power fastball, pretty good breaking ball and a changeup that's been effective," general manager Chris Getz said. "He's a guy that can throw more than one inning. Still very early in his career and he's been a starter in the past. You don't want to close the door on anything but we felt it was the right move for him and for the White Sox to get a little bit more experience in the bullpen and see where it takes him."
Getz sees Gonzalez as a multi-inning reliever, a valuable role for the White Sox despite his short stint in the major leagues. While Cannon's return helps the starting rotation, the White Sox are still without starting pitchers Davis Martin and Martín Pérez, who are on the injured list.
The White Sox have made a major league-high 53 players this season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Gonzalez back in Chicago as the team works through injuries.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SOX BEAT GIANTS: Adrian Houser, a midseason free agent signing, and Grant Taylor, a minor league call-up, combined for nine scoreless innings as the White Sox defeated the Giants 1-0 on Saturday at Rate Field. CLICK HERE
- PEREZ CONFIDENT HE'LL RETURN: The 34-year old-left handed pitcher is on the 60-day injured list, but he anticipates being ready to rejoin the rotation at some point after the All-Star break. CLICK HERE
- JONATHAN CANNON UPDATE: After missing about three weeks with a lower back strain, the White Sox anticipate right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon returning to the mound in the near future. CLICK HERE