Martín Pérez Confident He'll Pitch Again This Season With Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO –– Martín Pérez spoke Saturday of his return to the White Sox starting rotation as a matter of when, not if.
The 34-year-old left-handed pitcher was placed on the injured list on April 19 and later transferred to the 60-day injured list with a flexor tendon strain. Manager Venable said on April 22 that the White Sox "expect him to pitch later on in the summer."
Pérez said he's feeling good and will throw from 60 and 75 feet on Saturday in Chicago. He plans to throw from 105 feet on Sunday. That's all part of the recovery process that has him on track to pitch again in 2025.
"We're getting close. I think I'll be ready after the All-Star [break], and I'm close to throwing bullpens again and be back in the action," Pérez said. "But it's gonna take at least another month, month and a half. But I'm gonna be available to finish the season pitching with the team. So that's great."
Pérez has stayed around the White Sox clubhouse since his injury, as opposed to going through his rehab process at the team facility in Arizona. As a 14-year MLB veteran, he's tried to help an otherwise young pitching staff find their footing in the major leagues.
The White Sox signed Pérez in January to a deal worth $3.5 million in 2025, with a $10 million mutual option for 2026 or a buyout of $1.5 million, per MLB.com. Prior to his injury, he was one of the team's best pitchers, posting a 3.15 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 20 innings and four starts. In his White Sox debut, the left-hander tossed six no-hit innings with zero earned runs and nine strikeouts.
He's eager to return and help the White Sox, but he's also been mindful not to push himself too hard.
"I have to listen to my body and pay attention if I'm feeling pain or not, and when I feel good, when I don't feel good," Pérez said. "... It's just dealing with your mentality and just gotta take my time to make sure everything is good, and then come back strong and help the team for the last month or two and try to help win as many games as we can. But I think I'm getting close, and I'm happy for that."
