Chicago White Sox Place Miguel Vargas On Injured List
CHICAGO –– The White Sox received relatively positive news regarding an injury Miguel Vargas suffered during Thursday's 10-4 loss to the New York Yankees.
Considering Vargas said Thursday night he was "very scared" after his collision at first base with Aaron Judge, his change in tone before Friday's game was notable. The team still placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list with a left hand sprain, but he's optimistic about his chances of returning this season.
"It's way better," Vargas said before Friday's 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch. "I prayed for it to not have anything broken and be able to be here. I guess it's good news and hopefully I'll be back soon. ... Feels way better than what it was last night. Hopefully next week I'll be able to swing and move, everything back."
Manager Will Venable shared that outlook.
"Hopeful that after his 10 days that he's close and has progressed to the point where we can activate him," Venable said before Friday's game.
Vargas suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Yankees. As third baseman Curtis Mead threw to first base, Vargas stretched to scoop the throw and his glove collided with Judge's leg along the baseline. Vargas immediately fell to the ground in pain and did not return.
"It looked serious. I think it was serious, obviously not to the point that he broke it," Venable said Friday. "But you just never know, and that's why we go through the process and do everything we can to evaluate him. He was great with all of it. The medical staff did a great job. So we're happy with the result."
The injury came at an especially undesirable time, as Vargas hit a game-tying grand slam in the second inning. But as a result of Mead's throwing error, the Yankees took a one-run lead and wound up securing a six-run victory.
The White Sox also placed center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list Wednesday with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and played without rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery –– who homered in his last four games –– on Thursday and Friday due to a left side injury. Montgomery returned to the lineup Friday, but general manager Chris Getz on Wednesday mentioned the possibility of Robert missing the rest of the season.
To fill Vargas spot, first baseman Tim Elko has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and rejoins the White Sox for his fourth Major League stint this season. He has crushed the ball all season in the Minor Leagues, posting a .936 OPS with 24 home runs. But in 20 games with the White Sox, he has a .145/.209/.355 slash line with four home runs, five walks and 28 strikeouts.
Venable's message to Elko remains the same from his previous time with the team.
"Just being ready to attack in the zone. We know that the opposition is gonna come right at us, and you have to be ready to go and specifically on the fastball," Venable said. "So him being ready to hit from pitch one on fastballs in the zone is gonna be a real key for him."
