Chicago White Sox Rookie Colson Montgomery Shares Injury Update
CHICAGO –– Colson Montgomery missed his second straight game on Thursday due to injury.
The White Sox are 0-2 without their rookie slugger, who has hit a home run in each of his last four games.
"Treating like an oblique but it’s responding well. Feeling good, should be out there soon," Mongtomery said after Thursday's 10-4 loss to the New York Yankees at Rate Field. "It’s been good. Just little tweaks here and there. It’s responded pretty well. Doing more each day."
Everything was clear on the MRI, according to Montgomery, who thinks he should return to game action soon. He feels the injury while swinging and throwing, but it has improved each day. He also missed a game on Aug. 19 in Atlanta, which is related to his current ailment.
"It’s pretty much the same thing. It just lingered on," Montgomery said. "It got to a point where we just wanted to address it and get it out of the way, address early so wouldn’t have to miss too much time. Just go with it day by day, but I’m feeling good."
"I want to be out there every single night. But you have these conversations when you feel like it’s taking away from what you can do and produce, so going to have to be smart. I want to be out there with these guys and play at the highest level. So, it’s been tough."
The timing of the injury came at an unfortunate time for all parties, as Montgomery ranked fourth in MLB with 14 home runs since the All-Star break. The White Sox also lost center Luis Robert Jr. to a Grade 2 hamstring strain and corner infielder Miguel Vargas to a left wrist contusion this week.
"It’s tough, especially tonight with Miggy, he had that big hit, the grand slam for us. It’s tough to see that and then with Louie, one of our star guys, impact guys, go down too," Montgomery said. "We are rallying around each other, and we know that stuff like this happens all the time. We just have to worry about tonight, the next night, and just going in there and competing. We are all willing to contribute to win."
