Chicago White Sox' Probable Starter Now Nursing Lower Body Injury as Season Nears
Veteran infielder Josh Rojas left Saturday's spring training game early because of right big toe soreness, according to the Chicago White Sox on social media. There's been no indication as to what's to come for Rojas, but it's likely that he'll receive testing and further evaluation.
After being signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Rojas figures to be a starter in the infield, although it's unknown where exactly he'll play. He played third base last season for the Seattle Mariners, but was predicted earlier this spring to win the second base job on the South Side.
Rojas is the one of the more established pieces on the White Sox rebuilding roster, having played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners over six big-league seasons. He played 142 games for Seattle a season ago, hitting .225 with eight homers and 31 RBI.
He should provide solid leadership and a good clubhouse presence for first-year skipper Will Venable.
The White Sox are coming off a historically-bad 41-121 season, but they do have several top prospects that will be worth watching this season. Chicago now boasts one of the best farm systems in baseball and will have multiple prospects make their debuts in 2025.
Chicago will open up the season on March 27 at home against the Los Angeles Angels, who finished last in the American League West a season ago.
However, after adding Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, Jorge Soler, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada, the Halos feel better about their chances this season as well.
Related MLB Stories
SKENES OPENING DAY START: Paul Skenes will start on Opening Day for the Pittsburgh Pirates, making some great history in his own right. CLICK HERE:
OPENING DAY READY: Gunnar Henderson, battling an intercostal strain, hopes to be ready when the Orioles take the field on March 27. CLICK HERE:
NFL DRAFT SZN: With the NFL Draft coming to Green Bay this April, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to capitalize with this awesome ballpark giveaway. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.