Chicago White Sox Provide Injury Update On Shane Smith
CHICAGO –– Shane Smith's rookie season hit a road bump just days after pitching in the 2025 MLB All-Star game.
He suffered a left ankle sprain while running during the team’s workout day on July 17 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and was placed on the 15-day injured list.
Manager Will Venable provided an update on Smith prior to Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field.
"Shane's doing good. He's going to throw a live BP tomorrow," Venable said. "We'll have three ups, so excited to see that. Then we'll progress from there."
Venable did not provide a potential timeline on Smith's return, given the importance of Saturday's batting practice session.
"Without getting too far ahead ourselves, tomorrow's a big checkpoint," Venable said. "He's got to go out there and get through his three ups and hopefully it looks good, he feels good and we can progress and see what that looks like."
Smith was a bright spot for the White Sox during the first half of the 2025 season. Through 18 starts and 86.2 innings, he posted a 4.26 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with 81 strikeouts and 37 walks to earn an All-Star bid. The 6-foot-3 right-hander got off to an especially strong start, with a 2.37 ERA through his first 13 starts, before giving up 23 earned runs in his following five outings.
The White Sox intentionally limited Smith's workload in his last start, as he exited after three innings and 46 pitches. Smith is nearing his career-high innings mark of 94.1, set last season in the minor leagues.
