Luis Robert Jr. Not In Chicago White Sox Lineup Friday Against Cubs
CHICAGO –– Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is not in the White Sox starting lineup Friday against the Cubs.
"He has some soreness with the adductor," manager Will Venable said pregame. "He felt it in the ninth inning on the stolen base. He was able to finish and got good information, feels good. So we're just being cautious, don't want to push him too much here. He's day-to-day. We expect him to be available today and in there tomorrow."
Venable confirmed that Robert felt the injury for first time during Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. He could still potentially pinch-hit during Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
"He'll be available. We'll see what the game shows," Venable said. "And then he'll be evaluated again tomorrow, take it day-by-day."
Robert also did not play on Tuesday against the Rays, which Venable clarified was a scheduled day off.
"The way he was running around out there in Pittsburgh and a hot day yesterday, just want to keep him fresh and feeling good," Venable said before Tuesday's game.
Robert is slashing .206/.293/.343 with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, nine doubles, 26 stolen bases, 35 walks and 95 strikeouts. The trade deadline is approaching on July 31, and Robert was listed as the White Sox "best asset" by ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan.
The White Sox are set to face Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, who has a 2.40 ERA across 75 innings this season. That makes for an intriguing matchup against White Sox starter Adrian Houser, who has a 1.89 ERA in 10 starts.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- 'ONE OF THE BEST WINS': Shortstop Colson Montgomery drove in a team-high five runs, and fellow rookie Kyle Teel had a career-high four hits as the White Sox secured their second straight series win. CLICK HERE
- ON THIS DAY IN 2009: Mark Buehrle threw a perfect game for the White Sox 16 years ago. CLICK HERE
- CHSN, WCIU TO SIMULCAST WHITE SOX: The seven-game agreement includes White Sox games in July, August and September and makes games available on CHSN and WCIU. CLICK HERE