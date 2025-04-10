Chicago White Sox Announce Five Roster Moves
CHICAGO – The White Sox have been bit by the injury bug, resulting in five roster moves announced by the team prior to Thursday's 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch in Cleveland.
- Selected Contract from Triple-A Charlotte: OF Joshua Palacios
- Selected Contract from Double-A Birmingham: C Omar Narváez
- Placed on 10-day injured list: C Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) and OF Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain)
- Released RHP Juan Carela.
Lee and Tauchman both suffered injuries during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians. Lee rolled his ankle while stepping on first base in an attempt to avoid being picked off. Tauchman was on his way to potentially tying the game in the ninth inning, but injured his hamstring as he rounded third base and was tagged out at home. The White Sox also put outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the injured list on Wednesday, retroactive to Monday.
Tauchman started the season on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. After returning, he went 4-for-10 at the plate.
Lee was off to a solid start in 2025, with a .333/.412/.467 slash line, two doubles, one RBI and three runs in nine games.
The White Sox agreed to a minor league deal with Palacios on April 4. In five Triple-A games this season, he went 3-for-13. The 6-foot, left-handed hitting outfielder had a .224 batting average and .677 OPS in 78 plate appearances with the Pirates last season.
Narvaez was on the White Sox from 2016-18, followed by stints with the Brewers, Mariners and Mets and an All-Star selection in 2021. Last season in New York, he had a .154 batting average in 28 games. He spent most of the 2024 season with the Astros Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, posting a .630 OPS in 42 games.
Carela played for the White Sox Single-A and Double-A teams last season, logging a 3.71 ERA in 106.2 innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March.
