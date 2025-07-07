Injury Leads To Chicago White Sox Roster Move Before Toronto Blue Jays Series
CHICAGO – The White Sox made a roster move ahead of Monday's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
First baseman Ryan Noda has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. His replacement is Tristan Gray, who has spent the entire 2025 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and was added to the 40-man roster on Saturday. Across 238 plate appearances, Gray slashed .280/.349/.493 with nine home runs, 39 RBIs, three stolen bases, 22 walks and 61 strikeouts.
The White Sox claimed Noda off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on June 13. Through 45 plate appearances, he slashed .088/.295/.176 with one home run, one RBI, three hits, three runs, 10 walks and 19 strikeouts.
Without Noda, Miguel Vargas is in line for the most appearances at first base.
"[Vargas] is somebody that we can move across the diamond, too, and play third base obviously and we have coverage with [Lenyn] Sosa over there," manager Will Venable said before Monday's game. "So we'll see how it looks. But yeah, I think we expect Vargas to be over there most of the time."
Gray, 29, made his major league debut in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he played just two games. The Houston, Texas native also played eight games with the Oakland Athletics and seven games with the Miami Marlins, both during the 2024 season. He's a career .152 hitter in 17 major league games.
A left-handed hitter, Gray has over 100 minor league appearances at first base, second base, shortstop and third base, with his most experience coming at shortstop. He even played 29 games in the outfield for Rice University before becoming a 13th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.
"Like Tristan. Power in the bat, defensive versatility. He can play shortstop. We could see him at any spot in the infield," Venable said. "And a guy that's been around and can put a charge into a baseball as well."
