On This Day In 2009: Mark Buehrle Threw Perfect Game For Chicago White Sox
July 23 is a historic date in Chicago White Sox history.
It marks the day Mark Buehrle threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009 at what was previously known as U.S. Cellular Field. Thursday is the 16th anniversary of Buehrle's incredible performance, in which he struck out six batters and threw 116 pitches and 76 strikes.
At the time, Buehrle's outing represented the18th perfect game in MLB history and second in White Sox history, joining Charlie Robertson in 1922.
Buehrle's perfect game is a big part of his legendary career, which features five All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and 3,283.1 career innings and 3.81 career ERA. He was honored on July 11 at Rate Field with a statue that stands on the right field concourse and depicts him closing out Game 3 of the 2005 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Many of his teammates were in attendance as part of the team's 20th anniversary.
"Mark’s well-deserved getting a statue," Jermaine Dye said. "A great teammate, great leader. Definitely someone you would want on your ballclub to lead a pitching staff and be that number one starter and getting that ball at any time."
A.J. Pierzynski loved catching Buehrle, who would have easily adapted to the modern day pitch clock.
“Fast, which is the best," Pierzynski said, describing Buehrle. "He was one of my favorites. There were many times where you wouldn’t even put a pitch call in, and I’d just be like, ‘Throw whatever you want because your stuff sucks so bad, I’ll catch it anyway,’ and he would laugh."
Buehrle will go down as an all-time great in White Sox history, though he admitted that's not something he often thinks about.
"Honestly, when people are saying you're worthy of this, you earned it. Like, I didn't earn it. You don't go out there and play to earn a number retirement, statue," Buehrle said. "You go out there and just play to try to win the game, and maybe that's why because I just left it all out there. I had fun, sliding on the tarp. In between my starts, I had to have fun because it got boring out there sitting on the bench for four hours."
