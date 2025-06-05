2025 MLB All-Star Ballot Features 9 Chicago White Sox
MLB released the ballot for the 2025 All-Star game on Wednesday, and nine Chicago White Sox position players made the cut.
The first phase of voting began Wednesday and ends at 12 p.m. ET on June 26. It casts a wide net, with 15 players in each league nominated at each infield position and designated hitter, as well as 45 outfielders. Pitchers are not yet on the ballot. Once a certain number of players advance at each position past the first phase, the second phase begins June 30 and ends July 2. During that time, starters are chosen.
The full 34-player roster, including pitchers, will be announced July 6. The All-Star game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
(To cast your vote, CLICK HERE.)
Nine White Sox made the ballot: first baseman Miguel Vargas, second baseman Lenyn Sosa, third baseman Josh Rojas, shortstop Chase Meidroth, catcher Edgar Quero, designated hitter Mike Tauchman and outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr. and Michael A. Taylor.
Here's a look at how each has performed this season.
Vargas: .243/.321/.425/.746, 240 PA, 8 HR, 26 RBI, 52 H, 15 2B, 28 R, 1 SB, 22 BB, 42 K, 1.5 WAR.
Sosa: .274/.291/.383/.674, 207 PA, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 55 H, 10 2B, 15 R, 1 SB, 5 BB, 48 K, 0.2 WAR.
Rojas: .151/.253/.178/.431, 83 PA, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 11 H, 2 2B, 4 R, 3 SB, 10 B, 23 K, -0.5 WAR.
Meidroth: .289/.373/.348/.721, 153 PA, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 39 H, 5 2B, 18 R, 8 SB, 18 BB, 17 K, 1.4 WAR.
Quero: .250/.341/.302/.643, 132 PA, 0 HR, 10 RBI, 29 H, 6 2B, 8 R, 0 SB, 14 BB, 22 K, 0.2 WAR.
Tauchman: .340/.450/.580/1.030, 60 PA, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 17 H, 4 2B, 10 R, 0 SB, 10 BB, 10 K, 0.8 WAR.
Benintendi: .242/.314/.419/.734, 141 PA, 6 HR, 22 RBI, 30 H, 2 2B, 18 R, 0 SB, 12 BB, 29 K, 0.4 WAR.
Robert: .177/.266/.286/.553, 221 PA, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 34 H, 6 2B, 24 R, 21 SB, 24 BB, 68 K, 0.0 WAR.
Taylor: .206/.277/.374/.651, 120 PA, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 22 H, 7 2B, 15 R, 7 SB, 11 BB, 44 K, 0.1 WAR.
Pitchers have not yet been added to the ballot, but White Sox rookie right-hander Shane Smith could make a strong case. Through the first 12 starts of his major league career, Smith has a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 60 strikeouts and 25 walks in 62.1 innings.
